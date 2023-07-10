M. James “Jim” Koch, 73 years of age, of Clyde, entered into rest on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Jim was born March 29, 1950 in Concordia, Kansas to Herman and Mayme (McCawley) Koch.
Jim was a 1968 graduate of Clyde High School. He received his Bachelors of Science in History from Kansas State University (KSU), Manhattan, Kansas in 1972.
He married Jacqueline D. Hurley on August 11, 1973 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Belleville. Jim and Jackie were proud parents of two children: Jeff and Julie.
He was a lifetime farmer-stockman in the Clyde community. In addition, Jim was a bank officer in several area banks including becoming President of Peoples Exchange Bank at Clyde.
He served on USD #224 School Board, Clyde Area Foundation, a trustee for the Woods Charitable Trust, Clyde Public Building Commission, Cloud County Health Center Board of Trustees, Cloud County Community College Board of Trustees and Foundation Board, KSU Alumni Association Board, KSU Intercollegiate Athletic Council, President of North Central Kansas Catbacker Club, Concordia Chamber of Commerce Ag Division Chair, National Farmers Organization, and Kansas Bankers Association.
Jim was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church including the Parish Council, St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church including the Finance Council, and Knights of Columbus Council #1999.
Jim enjoyed KSU athletics, farming, and helping his bank customers achieve their goals.
James is survived by his, wife Jacqueline, son, Jeff (Jennifer) Koch, of Clyde, KS; daughter, Julie (Kevin) Simpson, Overland Park, KS; brother, Thomas (Victorine) Koch, Concordia, KS; four grandchildren Bradley (Baylie) Koch, of Clyde, KS; Douglas Koch (fiancé Lauren Schmitt), Clyde, KS; Audrey and Landon Simpson, Overland Park, KS. As well as 10 nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mayme and step-mother, Elsine Koch, sister Ann Marie, and grandson Steven.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, July 15, 2023 in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyde with Fr. Steven Heina officiating. Interment will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Clyde, Kansas.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Friday, July 14, 2023 at Chaput Mortuary in Clyde.
Then moving to the St. John the Baptist Church for a Knights of Columbus Rosary service will be prayed at 6:00 P.M. Family will greet friends after the Rosary Serivce.
In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clyde Area Foundation, CCCC Foundation, or KSU Foundation in care of the funeral home.