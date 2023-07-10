James "Jim" Koch
M. James “Jim” Koch, 73 years of age, of Clyde, entered into rest on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Jim was born March 29, 1950 in Concordia, Kansas to Herman and Mayme (McCawley) Koch.

Jim was a 1968 graduate of Clyde High School. He received his Bachelors of Science in History from Kansas State University (KSU), Manhattan, Kansas in 1972.

