Ivan Kozar, Sr., 77, of Wamego, passed away Sunday, September 3rd, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital, Manhattan. He was a finish carpenter with D & R Construction for over 35 years.

Ivan was born in Čakovec, Croatia on June 20, 1946, the son of the late Katrina and Martin Kozar. On October 5, 1969, he was united in marriage to Ksenija Kozar, who preceded him in death on Tuesday, June 16, 1998, at Preko, Zadar, Croatia.

Tags

Recommended for you