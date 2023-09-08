Ivan Kozar, Sr., 77, of Wamego, passed away Sunday, September 3rd, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital, Manhattan. He was a finish carpenter with D & R Construction for over 35 years.
Ivan was born in Čakovec, Croatia on June 20, 1946, the son of the late Katrina and Martin Kozar. On October 5, 1969, he was united in marriage to Ksenija Kozar, who preceded him in death on Tuesday, June 16, 1998, at Preko, Zadar, Croatia.
He was graduated from high school college in Croatia. Ivan was an avid reader and was teaching his grandchildren Croatian. Ivan and Ksenija came to the United States in 1971 and lived in New York City for several years. In 1978 they moved to Manhattan. He was a former member of the choir at Seven Dolors Catholic Church and attended St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan.
Ivan is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Kirk, of Wamego; Fani (Andy) Wefald, of Manhattan; two sons Ivan (Pat ) Kozar, Jr., of Thailand; David Kozar, of Australia; grandchildren, Kayla Thomas, Carson Dieker, Emma Dieker, Kaeli Wefald, Cassie Wefald; Emerson Kirk, Declan Kirk, Colten Kirk
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Parish Center at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, A vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September, 10th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery, in Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wamego Public Library, Wamego, KS
To leave a condolence, visit the funeral home website; www.irvinparkview.com. Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
L. Elmer "Jack" L. Taylor, 94, from Wamego, peacefully transitioned on Sunday, August 27th, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital in Manhattan. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children, enjoying his favorite country songs.
Born on June 9, 1929, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Elmer Lee Taylor was the beloved son of Clarence Allen and Clara May (Popejoy) Taylor.
Elmer's journey in life led him through distinguished careers and across continents. Elmer served in the US Army from 1947-1956 and reenlisted from 1963-1981. He served in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, Texas, Maryland, Georgia and Kansas. Retiring as a sergeant first class in 1981. He served in both the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He was recognized for his 25 + years of service to his country with numerous awards including three bronze stars.
It was during his military service he met Hui Sun Yu, his wife of 54 years, who survives at the home.
Following his military career, he was employed in insurance with National Insurance Company. Together with his wife, he dedicated 22 years to the Manhattan and Kansas State community, opening the first international grocery store, Manhattan International Foods.
Elmer's devotion extended to his family. He is survived by his children Kimberly Taylor of San Rafael, CA; Sandra (Sande) Taylor (Ted Pahl) Pahl of Burlington, NC; Mary Taylor-Blasi (Daryl Blasi) of Chicago, IL and James Taylor of Manhattan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Theodore Pahl, Amelia Taylor-Blasi, Ethan Pahl, and Logan Taylor-Blasi. He will be missed for his wonderful storytelling and ability to make them laugh.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Harold Taylor, Eva English, and Everett Taylor.
A Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 7th at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan. Inurnment will be at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan, KS.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502, please indicate fund C38478. To make a gift online, go to ksufoundation.org/give/proud.