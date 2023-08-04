William Isaac William "Bill" Anders, age 93, of Manhattan, Kansas, died July 27, 2023, at Meadowlark Hills - Bramlage House.
He was born December 2, 1929, in Winfield, Kansas, the son of Morrell and Julia (Robieson) Anders. Bill was preceded in death by two siblings, Maurice and Julia.
On January 5, 1963, at the First Congregational Church in Manhattan, Kansas, he was married to Janet Joyce Frey.
Survivors include his wife, Janet, of Manhattan, three sons: Greg Anders and his wife Heather of Niceville, FL, Doug Anders and his wife Rebecca of Ventura, CA and Matt Anders and his wife Martha of Manhattan Beach, CA, five grandchildren; Matthew, Phoebe, Maizie, Jake and Natasha, and one great-grandson, Isaac.
Bill attended Southwestern College, the University of Arizona, and graduated from the University of Kansas with his bachelors degree in physical education. He earned his masters degree from Emporia State University in mathematics.
He served on Active Duty in the United States Navy from August 1953 to August 1956. Bill continued in the Naval Reserve until retiring as Captain.
After release from active duty, he and his brother, Maurice, hopped onto a freighter bound for Australia and the 1956 Olympics. After a time touring and working in Australia, they traveled around the world and returned home the fall of 1957.
A teaching career and more education led him to a career of government service in California. He worked as a mathematician at the Navy Civil Engineering Laboratory in Port Hueneme, followed by teaching math at Oxnard Community College.
Bill was an active volunteer in the community and spent significant amounts of time supporting youth activities including local Boy Scout troops, the Port Hueneme Little League, and the Boys and Girls Club of Port Hueneme. In recognition of his contributions to the community, he was honored as the "Port Hueneme Citizen of the Year" in 1990.
Several years following his retirement, they moved to Placitas, NM. In Placitas, Bill was very active with the Bernalillo United Methodist Church and helped them to acquire an adjacent property so the church could have a parking lot and he served in the church leadership for many years. He was also active with the Placitas Trails Water Board, being instrumental in implementing a new arsenic filtering system for healthy tap water.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 11, at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, with Reverend Donna Voteau officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Riley.