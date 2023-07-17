Harold Couchman entered the world March 2, 1933 as son of George and Elizabeth "Frankie" (Davison) Couchman of Garfield Kansas. He passed away on July 8th, at Meadowlark Hills - Honstead House, in Manhattan.
Harold was preceded in death by his father in 1974 and mother in 1993. He is survived by his companion and best friend of twenty-five years Charie Broughton of Rossville Kansas, sister Eileen Donham, Derby Kansas, two sons: Larry and Carol Couchman and Garry Couchman of Manhattan Kansas, daughter Terry and Steve Hodges of Des Moines, Iowa, eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Charie's daughter Gina and Corey Ervay, Andover Kansas, son Greg and Debby Taylor, Topeka Kansas, three additional "grandchildren", and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, June 14th, at the Westview Community Church, 615 Gillespie, Manhattan, with Pastor Brian Smith officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan. As a tribute to Harold's passion for Kansas State please wear your favorite Kansas State attire to the service.
In leu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Rossville Community Library, PO Box 618, Rossville, Kansas 66533.
Cynthia Ann Worthing, 74, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Friday (June 30, 2023) at her home in Wamego.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday (July 20, 2023) at 11:00 a.m. at the Wamego United Methodist Church in Wamego. Inurnment will be in the Belvue Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be Thursday morning (July 20, 2023) from 9:30 until the time of services at the church.
Memorials are requested to the CR and Cindy Worthing Vocational Scholarship Fund in care of the Wamego Community Foundation and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.