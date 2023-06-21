Gerald Wayne Parrick, Jerry to his friends and family, was born on April 3, 1942 and passed on April 6, 2023.
Born in Chapman, Kansas to Gerald and Anna Parrick, he attended school in Junction City, graduating from St. Xavier Catholic High School.
A firefighter and EMS Responder, Lt. Parrick medically retired after 30 years of proud of dedicated service to the Junction City Fire Department and as Montgomery Ward's Chief Auto Mechanic.
Jerry married Virginia Gail Parrick in 1977, blending families with Gary, Candace (Candi), Tinae and Pamela; later welcoming Russell (Rusty) and James (Jimmy) together into the family. His grandchildren are: Christopher, Allison, Sheridan, Jordan, Madison, Tristan, Cailen, and Kadence (Kady), who dubbed him Papa, which he was called most in his later years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald Parrick, and James "Swede" Hartman and Anna Hartman, his son Gary; grandson Christopher; sisters: Kathy and Shirley; his best friend Gail Robinett; and his beloved wife Gail.
Jerry is survived by his children: Candace, Tinae, Pamela, Russ, and Jimmy; his nephew Greg Robinett and niece Pam Robinett; his grandchildren and his children of the heart, Tim Brunner and Malissa Bourbina.
Papa raised his children and grandchildren in Junction City with Gail "Granny" until 2015. He then moved with Pamela, Madison, and Kady, and he passed in Westmoreland surrounded by love.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00p.m Friday June 23, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. A Rosary will follow the visitation at 7:00p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00a.m. Saturday June 24, 2023 at the St. Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City. Inurnment will follow in the St. Marys Cemetery in Junction City.
The family will host a celebration in Jerry's own style at the Milford Lake following the services at the cemetery.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the service arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
