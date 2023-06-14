Gary Ladner

Lee Gary Lee Ladner passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2023 at the age of 82. He was born June 5, 1941, son of Leo Lester and Fern Marie Wienstroer Ladner, at the family farm near Duluth, Kansas. He attended grade school at Pleasant Hill and graduated in 1959 from Onaga High School. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1964 with a degree in Feed Technology. He married Lynda S. Falk, September 20, 1963.
He loved his work starting with Swift and Co. and then spending 29 years with Ralston Purina Company. His job required many moves throughout the middle of the United States. After retirement, he spent many volunteer hours with the Lago Vista Lions Club, as Director, Chairman of the Golf Tournament, Finance Committee, Boat Raffle, Recycle Committee, and many fundraisers for the club. He was Lion of the Year and a Melvin Jones Fellow.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda, two children, Jimmy (Dana) Ladner, and Penny (Donny) Gilliam, grandsons, James, fiancé Kylie, Andrew and Trent Ladner and Brennan Bohlen, four step grandchildren, T.J. Minihan, fiancé Lindsey and BrookeLynn, and spouse Matt Fronczak, Arielle and Aydan Gilliam, one great-grand daughter; his brother Dave Ladner and sister Mary Lou Ladner, sister-in law, Phyllis Ladner and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Fern Ladner and his brother Charles Ladner and his sisters-in-law, Gay Ladner and Darlene Murray.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 16th at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga, Kansas. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Gary's name can be made to the Lago Vista Lions Club, where he dedicated much of his time (www.lagolionsclub.org/donate) or may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 312, Onaga, KS 66521. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Burial will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, on Grange Road, Wheaton, Kansas.