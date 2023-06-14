Gary Ladner
Buy Now

Lee Gary Lee Ladner passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2023 at the age of 82. He was born June 5, 1941, son of Leo Lester and Fern Marie Wienstroer Ladner, at the family farm near Duluth, Kansas. He attended grade school at Pleasant Hill and graduated in 1959 from Onaga High School. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1964 with a degree in Feed Technology. He married Lynda S. Falk, September 20, 1963.

He loved his work starting with Swift and Co. and then spending 29 years with Ralston Purina Company. His job required many moves throughout the middle of the United States. After retirement, he spent many volunteer hours with the Lago Vista Lions Club, as Director, Chairman of the Golf Tournament, Finance Committee, Boat Raffle, Recycle Committee, and many fundraisers for the club. He was Lion of the Year and a Melvin Jones Fellow.

Tags

Recommended for you