Gary "Gabe" Shandy

Gary "Gabe" George Shandy, 85, Milford, Kan., passed away on July 9, 2023, in his home. He was born December 15, 1937, in Milford to George Payne and Dorothy Emily (Moyer) Shandy. The third of four children, he grew up in the "old town" of Milford, and he often recalled fond memories and stories of his childhood adventures with his friends and siblings. He graduated from Milford High School in 1957. He married Loretta Joy Luthi on September 29, 1962. Together they started a lifelong journey filled with love, friendship, and partnership.

Gary's strong work ethic was evident early on. Starting as a young child, he regularly joined his father on fuel and oil deliveries to businesses, residences, and farms throughout Geary and Clay counties. After returning from Kansas National Guard training, he purchased and operated his father's business, G. Shandy Oil Company, on through the mid-1970s. Gary started farming when he was 12 and continued farming in Geary, Clay, Dickinson, and Riley counties throughout his life. Farming was not just a job but his calling in life. He was proud that through his efforts, he helped feed the world.

