Fredrica Everett Mary "Kathy" Murdock
Buy Now

Fredrica Everett, of Manhattan, passed away on May 5, 2023A Celebration of her Life will be held at Hilton Garden Inn, in Manhattan, on Saturday, July 29th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

K. Mary "Kathy" Katherine Murdock, age 76, of Manhattan, passed away on July 10, 2023 with her husband of 55 years, Jon, and her two sons by her side.

Tags

Recommended for you