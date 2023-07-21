Fredrica Everett Mary "Kathy" Murdock

Fredrica Everett, of Manhattan, passed away on May 5, 2023A Celebration of her Life will be held at Hilton Garden Inn, in Manhattan, on Saturday, July 29th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
K. Mary "Kathy" Katherine Murdock, age 76, of Manhattan, passed away on July 10, 2023 with her husband of 55 years, Jon, and her two sons by her side.
She was born in Norman, Oklahoma as Mary Katherine Kuhlman, the daughter of John Henry and Inez Kuhlman.
She graduated from Norman High School in 1964, and the University of Oklahoma in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. She is a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.
She met her husband, Jon, on a snow day in 1960 while in high school and they married June 8, 1968 while she was attending college. In 1982, they moved to Manhattan, KS to take over Brewer Chevrolet Cadillac on Poyntz Avenue. She was very active as Scout den mother and a member of PEO. Her love of animals helped in establishing Sunset Zoological Park and Conservation Trust and the Red Panda exhibit at Sunset Zoo.
She loved traveling all over the world, spending winters in Scottsdale, AZ, enjoying everything and everyone, making new friends, and her mahjong partners.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend to all those around her. She is survived by her husband Jon, sons Kyle (Sharon) and Kevin (Jenny), and grandchildren, Ben, Josh, Andy and Katelynn, her brother John Henry Kuhlman IV (Dortha), and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at University Christian Church, 2800 Claflin Road in Manhattan on Monday, August 7, 2023 with visitation at 12:30pm and service at 2pm, a reception will follow. Interment will be in Oklahoma at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Sunset Zoological and Wildlife Conservation Trust. Contributions may be mailed to Sunset Zoological Park and Wildlife Conservation Trust c/o Larry Fox, 2333 Oak Street, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.