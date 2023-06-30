Frederick (Fred) Rice
H FALMOUTH- Frederick H. Rice, 87, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. Fred was born in Worcester, MA, in 1936, to parents Stanley I. Rice and Katrina (Davies) Rice.

Fred was a graduate of Northfield Mount Hermon School and Ohio Wesleyan University, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and the Air Force ROTC program. At graduation he received his commission as 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force, completing his term of active duty as Captain. He received his MBA degree in Marketing from the University of Cincinnati.

