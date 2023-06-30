Frederick (Fred) Rice

H FALMOUTH- Frederick H. Rice, 87, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. Fred was born in Worcester, MA, in 1936, to parents Stanley I. Rice and Katrina (Davies) Rice.
Fred was a graduate of Northfield Mount Hermon School and Ohio Wesleyan University, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and the Air Force ROTC program. At graduation he received his commission as 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force, completing his term of active duty as Captain. He received his MBA degree in Marketing from the University of Cincinnati.
After twelve years in marketing management positions with three Fortune 500 companies, Fred established his own public relations firm in Minneapolis. He then accepted the position of Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin Small Business Development Center, where he also served as Statewide Coordinator of Small Business Programs. In 1982 he was a candidate for Wisconsin Secretary of State. In 1984 Fred was appointed Associate Professor and Area Small Business Specialist for the University of Vermont Small Business Development Center, after which he spent 16 years on the faculty of Kansas State University where he was Director of both the Small Business Development Center, the Small Business Institute and was the founding director of the Kansas Rural Enterprise Institute.
After retiring and moving to Maine in 2003, Fred was an Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship at Southern Maine Community College for six years, receiving the Entrepreneurial Educator of the Year Award from SMCC in 2008. He received a PHD designation from the Portland Historic Docents program, was on the Board of Directors and a docent at the Portland Harbor Museum for six years, and active in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Fred was also a Past Commander of the Portland Head Sail and Power Squadron, a unit of the United States Power Squadrons. He was a former member of the Saco Yacht Club and was Chaplain and past Americanism Officer of the American Legion Post 57, Old Orchard Beach ME. He was also Past President of the Edmund Rice Association.
Fred was predeceased by his parents, brothers Stanley I. and Richard Rice, sister Dorotha Anne Rice, adopted son, Daniel Rice, and former wife Jeanne V. Rice. He is survived by former wife Marion Kyle, of Manhattan, KA, and his adopted children, Timothy Rice of Topeka, KA and Ellen Rice, and her son Thomas, of St. Paul, MN. He also leaves his dear friend, Georgia Howe, of Scarborough, ME, and her family whom he “adopted” as his own; Heather Neal, Liam Goff, Cameron Goff of Portland, ME, and Lindsey St. Claire (Justin), and their children, of Gorham ME, Ian MacRae of Portland ME and his daughter, Montana MacRae Matilla (Brian) of Norman Ok. He is also survived by his companion, Mary Pickard, of Falmouth, ME.
There will be a Celebration of Fred’s life on Saturday, July 8th, 1:00 to 3:00 at 2 Moors Point Road, Scarborough, Maine.
Online condolence messages can submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
Donations may be made in Fred’s memory to a charity of one’s choice or to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.