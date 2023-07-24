Ethel Kahle

Darlene She passed away at her home on Friday, July 21, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born to Pearl and Laura Jackson on November 19, 1934, in Emporia, Kansas area. Ethel graduated from Eskridge High School in 1952.
Darlene She passed away at her home on Friday, July 21, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born to Pearl and Laura Jackson on November 19, 1934, in Emporia, Kansas area. Ethel graduated from Eskridge High School in 1952.
Ethel and her family moved to Alta Vista, Kansas, after Red left the Army. She was a devoted farm wife and mother until moving to Manhattan in 1977. For the rest of her working years before retirement, she was the best lunch lady in the land for USD 383 at several schools, including Manhattan High School, where her grandchildren were fortunate enough to be fed and loved by her during their high school years.
Ethel was married to Ivor (Red) Lee Kahle on December 30, 1951. He survives of the home. Other survivors include her daughter Phyllis (Kim) Padgett of Manhattan, Larry (Helen) Kahle of Manhattan, his Grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Kabriel, Ryan Padgett, Kendra Cowell, Chase (Corinne) Kahle, Chance and Ashton Kahle, her Great Grandchildren Kaylee Kabriel, Maci Cowell, and Leon Kahle and a brother, Joe (Julia) Jackson, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ethel was predeceased by her parents, Pearl and Laura Jackson, an infant brother, her sister, Bonnie Cook, and her son, Scott Kahle. We take comfort in knowing that they were at the gates of Heaven awaiting her arrival.
Ethel was a loving and caring friend, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was always on the move, sometimes a little stubborn, and not afraid to speak her mind. Ethel and Red loved traveling together and traveled with both their friends, children, and grandchildren across the United States. Sharing new places and life experiences with their family and friends was something they enjoyed doing together. Dining out and enjoying a good buffet couldn't't be beat either—especially in the days of Sirloin Stockade or the recent days of Golden Corral. Fond memories include her cooking great family meals, playing card games and Dominoes with as many people as she could gather around the table, and finding the best garage sales on Saturday morning.
Her graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 11:00am, at the Prairie View Cemetery, 14979 Germany Rd, Alta Vista, Kansas. The family requests that donations be made in Ethel's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
The family is being assisted with arrangements by Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, Manhattan.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.