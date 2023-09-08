Elmer Taylor

Jack Elmer "Jack" L. Taylor, 94, from Wamego, peacefully transitioned on Sunday, August 27th, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital in Manhattan. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children, enjoying his favorite country songs.

Born on June 9, 1929, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Elmer Lee Taylor was the beloved son of Clarence Allen and Clara May (Popejoy) Taylor.

