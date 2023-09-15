Elaine Manges

Hope Elaine Hope (Whitney) Manges, age 95, of Manhattan, died September 4, 2023 at Meadowlark Hills - Lyle House. She was born May 22, 1928, in Hutchinson, KS, the daughter of George and Emma (Hall) Whitney.
Elaine graduated from Hutchinson High School and attended Hutchinson Community College and Kansas State University.
She was married to Harry Leo Manges on September 5, 1948, in Hutchinson, KS. They were married just a few hours short of 75 years however Elaine and Harry were able to enjoy an anniversary celebration with family and friends on September 3.
Elaine was a homemaker and was very devoted to her family who appreciated her exceptional cooking talents. Family and friends enjoyed her cookies and specialty cakes at holidays and birthdays.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, was active in United Methodist Women serving as president, and coordinated bereavement meals for many years. She was also active as a docent for the Riley County Historical Society. Her passion was art and she cherished her time as a member of the Manhattan Water Color Studio. Her paintings are treasured by many.
Survivors include her husband Harry; sons Rodney E. Manges (Shelley) of Manhattan, James W. Manges of Overland Park, KS, and David J. Manges, Sr. of Dayton, OH; grandchildren David J. Manges, Jr. (Valerie) of Virginia Beach, VA, Taylor H. Provine (Kirk) of Manhattan, and Timothy J. Manges (Kelly) of Manhattan; and three great-grandchildren.
Elaine was preceded in death by daughter Charlotte E. Manges and her two siblings Gene Whitney and Alice Petterson.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30a.m. Thursday September 21, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS, with Reverend Donna Voteau officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will greet friends prior to the service at the First United Methodist Church in the Connecting Link beginning at 9:30a.m. on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley County Historical Society, First United Methodist Church for the Sunday school program, or the Elaine Hope Whitney Manges Art Scholarship at Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, KS. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.