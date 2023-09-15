Elaine Manges
Hope Elaine Hope (Whitney) Manges, age 95, of Manhattan, died September 4, 2023 at Meadowlark Hills - Lyle House. She was born May 22, 1928, in Hutchinson, KS, the daughter of George and Emma (Hall) Whitney.

Elaine graduated from Hutchinson High School and attended Hutchinson Community College and Kansas State University.

