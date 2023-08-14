Edwin Lindly

C. Edwin C. Lindly, age 101, died August 12, 2023, at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan.
He was born October 15, 1921 in Madill, Oklahoma to E.C. Lindly and Hattie Jane (Vaden) Lindly. He
grew up in Stillwater, Oklahoma and graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1942 with a degree in
mechanical engineering. After graduation, he was ordered to duty with the United States Army.
He served with the Corps of Engineers in the European Theater during World War II. His campaigns were
Rome-Arno, Southern France, and Rhineland. He commanded a company of combat engineers during
the fall of Rome, Italy on June 4, 1944 and in the amphibious landing on the French Riviera on August 15,
1944. He served with the Army of Occupation in Germany during the fall and winter of 1945 and during
the spring of 1946. He retired after 30 years in the Army Reserve with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
With the termination of World War II, Ed returned to his studies and was awarded a Master's Degree
from Purdue University. Later, he studied for and received his doctorate from Iowa State University. He
taught in the College of Engineering at Kansas State University from 1949 to 1995. Ed received the
Kansas State University Award for Excellence in undergraduate instruction for the year 1978, the
university's Outstanding Teacher in Engineering award in 1979, and the American Society of Engineering
Education award for outstanding teaching and contributions to the engineering profession in 1982. He
was a member of the engineering society Tau Beta Pi, the scholastic society Phi Kappa Phi, and the social
fraternity Beta Theta Pi. Though still serving part time, he was promoted to Professor Emeritus in 1988.
On May 26, 1951, he married the former Gloria Jo Staff at the First Methodist Church in Manhattan,
Kansas. During their marriage, Ed and Jo taught for several years in the Middle East. He taught for two
years at Assiut University in Egypt under a contract with the US Agency for International Development,
and a year each in Jordan and Qatar under Fulbright Fellowships.
Ed was a music lover, and had a song for every occasion. He enjoyed playing the harmonica, and took up
guitar in his nineties. He and Jo traveled widely after his retirement. He devoted much of his spare time
to the study of military history, crossword puzzles, and the daily Cryptoquote.
Jo continues to live at Meadowlark Hills. Other survivors include two sons, Kirk Lindly of Manhattan,
Kansas, and Jay Lindly of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; a daughter, Ruth Lindly of San Antonio, Texas; and four
grandchildren, Beth Lindly, of Birmingham, Alabama, Annie Maropis, of San Antonio, Texas, Grace Lindly,
of Northport, Alabama, and Tessa Maropis, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Funeral Services for Mr. Lindly will be held at 10:00a.m. Monday August 21, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Private burial will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 9:00a.m. until service time at the church on Monday.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to the KSU Foundation for the E.C. Lindly Scholarship for Engineering Students (T76740). Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com