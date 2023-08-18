C. Edwin C. Lindly
Edwin C. Lindly, age 101, died August 12, 2023, at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan.
He was born October 15, 1921 in Madill, Oklahoma to E.C. Lindly and Hattie Jane (Vaden) Lindly. He
grew up in Stillwater, Oklahoma and graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1942 with a degree in
mechanical engineering. After graduation, he was ordered to duty with the United States Army.
He served with the Corps of Engineers in the European Theater during World War II. His campaigns were
Rome-Arno, Southern France, and Rhineland. He commanded a company of combat engineers during
the fall of Rome, Italy on June 4, 1944 and in the amphibious landing on the French Riviera on August 15,
1944. He served with the Army of Occupation in Germany during the fall and winter of 1945 and during
the spring of 1946. He retired after 30 years in the Army Reserve with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
With the termination of World War II, Ed returned to his studies and was awarded a Master's Degree
from Purdue University. Later, he studied for and received his doctorate from Iowa State University. He
taught in the College of Engineering at Kansas State University from 1949 to 1995. Ed received the
Kansas State University Award for Excellence in undergraduate instruction for the year 1978, the
university's Outstanding Teacher in Engineering award in 1979, and the American Society of Engineering
Education award for outstanding teaching and contributions to the engineering profession in 1982. He
was a member of the engineering society Tau Beta Pi, the scholastic society Phi Kappa Phi, and the social
fraternity Beta Theta Pi. Though still serving part time, he was promoted to Professor Emeritus in 1988.
On May 26, 1951, he married the former Gloria Jo Staff at the First Methodist Church in Manhattan,
Kansas. During their marriage, Ed and Jo taught for several years in the Middle East. He taught for two
years at Assiut University in Egypt under a contract with the US Agency for International Development,
and a year each in Jordan and Qatar under Fulbright Fellowships.
Ed was a music lover, and had a song for every occasion. He enjoyed playing the harmonica, and took up
guitar in his nineties. He and Jo traveled widely after his retirement. He devoted much of his spare time
to the study of military history, crossword puzzles, and the daily Cryptoquote.
Jo continues to live at Meadowlark Hills. Other survivors include two sons, Kirk Lindly of Manhattan,
Kansas, and Jay Lindly of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; a daughter, Ruth Lindly of San Antonio, Texas; and four
grandchildren, Beth Lindly, of Birmingham, Alabama, Annie Maropis, of San Antonio, Texas, Grace Lindly,
of Northport, Alabama, and Tessa Maropis, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Funeral Services for Mr. Lindly will be held at 10:00a.m. Monday August 21, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Private burial will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 9:00a.m. until service time at the church on Monday.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to the KSU Foundation for the E.C. Lindly Scholarship for Engineering Students (T76740). Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
Manhattan lost a treasure upon the death of John T. Pence, March 5, 2023.
John was born in Lafayette, Indiana. His dad, M.O. Pence, was a professor of Agronomy at Purdue University. His mother, Florence, was a homemaker and mother to John and his four siblings.
It's said that people are a product of heritage and environment. John's Quaker mother instilled values and character that were foundational. She was a fabulous cook and warm inviting host. His father was an Indiana farm boy - loved agriculture - and was a bit of a character. The family was frugal and also enterprising.
John graduated from Purdue in a new-at-the-time curriculum that blended business management and home economics. He carried that training to Kansas State where he received a Masters Degree in Institutional Management. His professional passion - very specifically - was food service. He quickly gained accreditation from the American Dietetic Association while starting his career in food service at KSU's residence halls.
He met his wife, Karen Turner Pence, and was married in July 1976 at Danforth Chapel. They enjoyed nearly 47 years of marriage - sharing a quite robust life together. Karen's career was also with Kansas State, as assistant dean in the College of Human Ecology. In the fall of 2018 at a KSU football game, the University recognized the couple for a collective 99 years of faithful service to Kansas State.
Over his 55-year career with KSU, John served in a number of leadership positions in the Department of Housing and Dining Services - plus as instructor with Hospitality Management and Food, Nutrition, Dietetics & Health departments in the College of Human Ecology.
John was a special blend of institution and entrepreneur. Within the structure of KSU, he was revered as a leader, a change-agent, a perfectionist and host. He believed that excellence in student food service was paramount ... food that was creative, delicious and healthy ... all in an environment that was operationally efficient and inviting. The students loved the food - his peers recognized him for excellence.
He was regarded as a national thought-leader, including recognition by the International Foodservice Manufacturer Association (IFMA) with the coveted Silver Plate award. He was President of the National Association of College and University Food Services and was also honored with the coveted Ted Manah Award for Distinguished Service.
Throughout his career, John was always innovating. He led the design and construction of three campus dining halls - each one unique - each one leveraging cutting-edge best-practices from universities all across the country. Opened in 2011, John designed and oversaw construction of "JP's" Restaurant (honorably named after John) at the Jardine Apartment Complex. It was a new endeavor for Housing and Dining Services - intended to be a special place to bring the K-State and Manhattan Community together. The décor included a personal touch with personal dining sets from prominent community and University leaders. The especially delicious menu was designed by John. He and Karen were regulars ... with John carefully scrutinizing the food prep and service with each visit. JP's at Jardine later inspired the second JP's at Union Station.
John loved his local world of Kansas State and Manhattan. He believed in the community and was fondly regarded as a generous giver. He was an ardent supporter of numerous philanthropic efforts on and off campus including the new K-State Alumni Center, the McCain Auditorium, the KSU Foundation, the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, the Big Lake Development Center, the Sunset Zoo, the KU Med Center and many others.
He respected and enjoyed art and performance - and made it a point to support great creativity with both purchases and attendance. John was an enthusiastic KSU Wildcat fan with season football and basketball tickets. It's rumored that coaches more than occasionally received unsolicited comments and suggestions.
For those who knew John personally ... he was regarded as a friend, a mentor and one who would "lean into you" to draw out the best. He saw potential in people that others didn't see. He walked beside people when others wouldn't. He developed and nurtured countless people in their careers. He had a special knack for being challenging and encouraging all at the same time. He would lend a hand when someone was a bit cash-strapped. John was especially fond of personally collecting student rent checks ... to check up on them ... and to mentor them on the challenges of University life.
He was loyal - and made it a point to follow-up on a certain thought or action.
For those who interacted with John on or off campus, they can attest that he was smart and interminably curious. One of his favorite words was "WHY"? He'd ask question after question after question. His interrogations were friendly but often also intense. When finished, he knew a lot about you - maybe more than you'd wanted to share. But it was because he wanted something better. John was often blunt - and more than happy to share his point of view - even if you didn't solicit it. In the end, the relationship was either started or deepened - and you knew he cared.
In his personal life, he and Karen enjoyed travel and special time with friends. Their annual 4th of July party was not to be missed. John also had a passion for antiques and anything that was a "good buy." Anything. He was on a first-name basis with every auctioneer within a 100-mile radius. He had his own proprietary system for bidding at estate auctions - his specialty. He was better at buying than selling - many a friend and relative were gifted with special auction treasures.
Throughout his life, John was most focused on investing in people. Whether in a business setting ... or as a friend ... or as a colleague ... or as a landlord ... or as an artisan ... or as a philanthropist ... he was always thinking about how to make life better. For everyone.
John T. Pence was remarkably special. He will be remembered fondly.
John is survived by wife, Karen Pence, brothers Hugh Pence and Paul Pence (both Lafayette, Indiana) and sister Ruth White (Whittier, California). Other extended family members in the greater Manhattan area include Karen's sister, Sandy Turner, brother, Bob Turner (both Topeka, Kansas), and cousin Tedd Kimmel (and wife Julie) (Hutchinson, Kansas). He was preceded in death by eldest brother, Merville "Bud" Pence.
The family will be hosting a Memorial Service later in the year. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the John T. Pence Memorial fund at the KSU Foundation (fund M47442), 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS, 66502, or via phone(785)-775-2031, or online at www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials. Gifts will support the McCain Auditorium and Student Scholarships at "JP's."