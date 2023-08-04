Dr. Warren L. Beard Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. Warren L. Beard, of Olsburg, Kansas, passed away on July 24, 2023at his home. Service details maybe found at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Recommended for you Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Jul 28, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.