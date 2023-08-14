Douglas DeLong

EUDORA- Douglas "Doug" DeLong, 73, of Eudora, KS, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. He was born October 7, 1949 in Topeka, KS, the son of Wilbur Maurice and Edna Elizabeth (Naylor) DeLong.
Doug graduated from Valley Falls High School in 1967 and Manhattan Christian College in 1971 with a Bachelor's Degree in Christian Education.
He was owner and operator of A+ Appliance Repair in Manhattan, KS.
Doug was a member of Westside Christian Church in Lenexa, KS and a member of Eudora Recreation Center where he loved playing pickleball. He was also an avid coon hunter, enjoyed coaching kids sports and a K- State and Chief's fan.
During college, he married Janet Whitaker and they were married for 13 years. He married Judy Boyle on October 5, 1984 in Manhattan, KS. They celebrated over 38 years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife, Judy of the home; 2 sons, James "Jim" DeLong (Crystal) of Overland Park, KS and Jared DeLong of Indianapolis, IN; 2 daughters, Crystal Peppiatt (Jake) of Shawnee, KS and Sara DeLong of Wichita, KS; sister, Donna M. Randall of Eudora, KS; brother, James DeLong (Nancy) of Bois D'Arc, MO and 4 grandchildren, Kyndal, Brynn, Jack and Tate.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Edna DeLong; 2 step-sons, Lucas and Corey Wilson and brother, William DeLong.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Valley Falls Christian Church.
Burial will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be given to the Eudora Rec Center c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.