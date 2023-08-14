Douglas DeLong

EUDORA- Douglas "Doug" DeLong, 73, of Eudora, KS, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. He was born October 7, 1949 in Topeka, KS, the son of Wilbur Maurice and Edna Elizabeth (Naylor) DeLong.

Doug graduated from Valley Falls High School in 1967 and Manhattan Christian College in 1971 with a Bachelor's Degree in Christian Education.

