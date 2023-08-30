Donna Smith

June Donna June (Jones) Smith passed away at the Good Shepherd Hospice House on August 25, 2023.

Donna was born on March 19, 1936 in Herrin, Illinois, the daughter of Earl and Pansy Jones. Her dad was a coal miner and they moved to Harco, Illinois, during her grade school years and then back to Herrin for her secondary schooling. At the age of 12 her parents divorced. She and her four sisters lived in the Heights (Govt. Housing). Her mom later married Raymond Serena. While in high school she met the love of her life, Carl Smith. A love that was meant to be since she and Carl were born 3 blocks and 3 weeks apart in Herrin. She was Homecoming Queen and Carl was a captain of the football team. Carl had the honor of crowning her queen. After graduating from Herrin High School, she worked as an office manager at the Norge Factory in Herrin. On March 16, 1957, she and Carl married. Carl entered the Air Force December 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant. Thus began her twenty-two-year career as a military wife, which included residences primarily in the South East and accompanied tours in Turkey and Okinawa. When Carl retired from the military, he and Donna settled in Manhattan, Kansas. Donna was hired as a teller at 1st National Bank, and later became a branch manager at Landmark National Bank. She retired from the bank after 19 years.

