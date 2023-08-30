Donna Smith

June Donna June (Jones) Smith passed away at the Good Shepherd Hospice House on August 25, 2023.
Donna was born on March 19, 1936 in Herrin, Illinois, the daughter of Earl and Pansy Jones. Her dad was a coal miner and they moved to Harco, Illinois, during her grade school years and then back to Herrin for her secondary schooling. At the age of 12 her parents divorced. She and her four sisters lived in the Heights (Govt. Housing). Her mom later married Raymond Serena. While in high school she met the love of her life, Carl Smith. A love that was meant to be since she and Carl were born 3 blocks and 3 weeks apart in Herrin. She was Homecoming Queen and Carl was a captain of the football team. Carl had the honor of crowning her queen. After graduating from Herrin High School, she worked as an office manager at the Norge Factory in Herrin. On March 16, 1957, she and Carl married. Carl entered the Air Force December 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant. Thus began her twenty-two-year career as a military wife, which included residences primarily in the South East and accompanied tours in Turkey and Okinawa. When Carl retired from the military, he and Donna settled in Manhattan, Kansas. Donna was hired as a teller at 1st National Bank, and later became a branch manager at Landmark National Bank. She retired from the bank after 19 years.
During her lifetime, Donna loved raising her children, doting on members of her family, and giving her time and attention to others. She loved to travel, which included regular vacations to Las Vegas and Branson, where she regularly left the casino with more money than she brought. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Smith of Manhattan, KS and daughter Shelley (Smith) Buchanan (husband Mike) of Manhattan, KS. Three grand children: Bryan Carl Smith of Herrin, Illinois, Molly Buchanan (partner Jeremy Kellogg) of Randolph, KS, and Reid Buchanan (wife Sarah) of San Diego, CA. One great-grandson: Gunner Kellogg of Randolph, KS, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son Bryan; and four sisters Velma Sharpe, Stella Varacalli, Hazel Young, Lois Smith.
We want to thank the staff at Via Christi Hospital and Village for their caring and comfort of Donna.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, September 3rd, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Riley.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Shepard Homecare and Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.