Donna Hodgins

S. Donna S. Hodgins, age 69, left this earthly life on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at her home in Riley, KS. She was born on November 26, 1953 in Belleville, Kansas to Raymond and Berniece (Lewis) Burt.
Donna grew up in Concordia, KS. She attended Norway Grade School during her youth and was a 1971 graduate of Concordia High School. She later earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from Kansas State University in 2008. She worked in the Cloud County Clerk's office for many years and when they moved to Riley, KS in 2008 she worked for Kansas State University in accounting and marketing.
She married John Hodgins on May 25, 1973 at the United Methodist Church in Norway, KS. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, member of TOPS, Kansas Charolais Assoc. and the Riley County Livestock Assoc. Donna was an active 4-H parent and leader in Cloud County 4-H, serving on the Executive Board and a host of committees and duties.
Donna is survived by her husband, John, Riley, KS; son, Dustin Hodgins (Christi), Miltonvale, KS; daughter, Heather Howard (Josh), Wilton, CA; siblings. Daryl Burt (Kathy), Gordonville, TX, Dennis Burt (Rosemary), Belleville, KS, Marlin Burt (Genevieve), KC., KS; grandchildren, Michelle Hamilton (Trenton), Dillon & Delana Hodgins and Daxton & Colson Howard.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kevin Burt.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Friday July 7, 2023 at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Burns officiating, followed by the burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia, KS. Visitation will be from 1-8 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023 with the family greeting friends from 7-8 pm all at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Cloud County 4-H Youth Fund in care of the funeral home. For online condolences please visit, www.chaputbuoy.com.