Donna Hodgins

S. Donna S. Hodgins, age 69, left this earthly life on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at her home in Riley, KS. She was born on November 26, 1953 in Belleville, Kansas to Raymond and Berniece (Lewis) Burt.

Donna grew up in Concordia, KS. She attended Norway Grade School during her youth and was a 1971 graduate of Concordia High School. She later earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from Kansas State University in 2008. She worked in the Cloud County Clerk's office for many years and when they moved to Riley, KS in 2008 she worked for Kansas State University in accounting and marketing.

