Dillan Stelly
Michael ALMA- Dillan Michael Stelly, 18, of Alma, KS, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Rapid City, SD, as the result of a motorcycle accident at Sturgis. He was born November 16, 2004 in Holton, KS, the son of Michael Christopher Stelly and Jancy Dee Davis.

Dillan graduated from Manhattan High School and simultaneously earned his Heavy Diesel Construction Certificate from Washburn Tech in 2023.

