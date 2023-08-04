Dillan Stelly

Michael ALMA- Dillan Michael Stelly, 18, of Alma, KS, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Rapid City, SD, as the result of a motorcycle accident at Sturgis. He was born November 16, 2004 in Holton, KS, the son of Michael Christopher Stelly and Jancy Dee Davis.
Dillan graduated from Manhattan High School and simultaneously earned his Heavy Diesel Construction Certificate from Washburn Tech in 2023.
He worked for White Star in Manhattan as a Diesel Mechanic; he began his internship in March and became fulltime employee in May.
Dillan was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, KS and also attended Crestview Christian Church with his girlfriend, Aubree and her family.
He enjoyed motorcycles, “turning wrenches”, video games, puzzles, problem solving, baseball, hunting and dragons.
Survivors include his mother, Jancy D. Davis of Alma, KS; father, Michael C. Stelly (Joanie) of Carencro, LA; sister, Lilly Stelly of Alma, KS; ½ sister, Kylie Stelly of Carencro, LA; step-sister, Baylee Darden of Carencro, LA; ½ brother, Zander Stelly of Carencro, LA; step-brother, Brett Darden of Carencro, LA; maternal grandparents, Dexter and Rita Davis of Wetmore, KS; paternal grandparents, Mike and Cindy Stelly of Krotz Springs, LA; maternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Strough of Sabetha, KS; paternal great-grandparents, Edward and Mary Stelly of Krotz Springs, LA; 2 aunts, Jevon Coleman (also his God Mother) of Wetmore, KS and Halie Briley of Grand Prairie, LA; 3 uncles, Jacob Davis of Wetmore, KS, John Coleman of Wetmore, KS and Logan Briley of Grand Prairie, LA and his girlfriend, Aubree Hoffman of Manhattan, KS.
He was preceded in death by ½ sister, Addyson Stelly; uncle and God Father, Logan Stelly and paternal great grandmother, Louella Hyatt.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, KS. Burial will follow at Wetmore Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the church. Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to the Dillan Stelly Memorial Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.