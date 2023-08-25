Delmar Fairchild

T. Delmar Thomas Fairchild, age 66, of Manhattan, KS, died August 22, 2023, at St. Luke's Hospice in Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born January 7, 1957, in Manhattan, the son of Reece and Phyllis Delores (Lewis) Fairchild. The family lived in Burnsville, NC, for several years, returning to Manhattan in 1971, when Delmar began high school.
Delmar worked for the City of Manhattan in Public Works from 1974 until his retirement in 2009, a total of 35 years. Delmar was a member of the American Water Works Association, and had received a Certificate of Appreciation from the League of Kansas Municipalities for loyal and dedicated service. Delmar always took great care of his crew and every Christmas would give them a turkey or ham for their holiday gathering.
He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing, grilling with family and friends and an ice-cold beer. Delmar was always willing to help those that were in need and was even willing to open his home for a meal or to take a hot shower. He was talented with his hands, resourceful and had a relentless work ethic. Delmar also had an ornery side that made gatherings and holidays fun - especially the 4th of Julys
Survivors include his companion of 24 years Juli Welliver of the home; two children: Damon Fairchild and his wife Raven and Danielle Fairchild all of Manhattan; Juli's three sons: Zachary Tilton of Manhattan, Chad Tilton and his wife Ashley of Wamego, and Skyler Tilton of Colorado Springs, CO; three siblings: Donna Hensley of Mayetta, KS, Delores Mulanax of Mayetta, KS, and Denise Fairchild of Manhattan; six grandchildren: Avery Torrey (Nicole), Reece, Jude and Zane Fairchild, Jaxen and Stella Rose Tilton; and nine nieces and nephews.
Delmar was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Douglas and Dusti Fairchild.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, August 31st, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dennis Ackerman officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery, Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Wednesday, August 30th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.