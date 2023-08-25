Delmar Fairchild

T. Delmar Thomas Fairchild, age 66, of Manhattan, KS, died August 22, 2023, at St. Luke's Hospice in Kansas City, Missouri.

He was born January 7, 1957, in Manhattan, the son of Reece and Phyllis Delores (Lewis) Fairchild. The family lived in Burnsville, NC, for several years, returning to Manhattan in 1971, when Delmar began high school.

