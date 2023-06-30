Darlene Fronce Jun 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Verlee Darlene Fronce, age 83 of Manhattan, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 in the Bramlage House at Meadowlark Hills.She was born on December 9, 1939 in Salina.A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating. Inurnment will be in the Carnahan Creek Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Meadowlark Foundation and First United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Special Sections Reader's Choice 3 hrs ago Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.