Christena Stevenson
Ann Christena Ann Stevenson, 100, of Wamego, Kansas, formerly of St. George, died Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Via Christi Village in Manhattan. She was a long-time resident of the area.

Christena was born on September 14, 1922, in Atchison County, Missouri, the daughter of Clyde and Martha (Johnson) Miller. She attended local grade school and graduated in 1940 from High School in Tarkio, Missouri.

