Christena Stevenson

Ann Christena Ann Stevenson, 100, of Wamego, Kansas, formerly of St. George, died Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Via Christi Village in Manhattan. She was a long-time resident of the area.
Christena was born on September 14, 1922, in Atchison County, Missouri, the daughter of Clyde and Martha (Johnson) Miller. She attended local grade school and graduated in 1940 from High School in Tarkio, Missouri.
She married Paul Stevenson on August 17, 1941. After 68 years of marriage, Paul preceded her in death on December 4, 2009.
Christena was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her family.
Christena loved to square dance with Paul. They owned a farm in St. George. She was a great cook and was known for her delicious meals and desserts and had the ability to prepare a meal for a large group at a moment's notice. She was a seamstress and enjoyed all sewing crafts as well as working as a 4-H leader. Christena loved K-State sports, especially basketball. She also enjoyed traveling to see family. One of her favorite pastimes was spending time with friends at the Friendly Cooker. Christena loved to write letters and was the family's kin keeper. She was a member of the St. George United Methodist Church.
Christena is survived by her children; Larry Stevenson, Topeka, Martha Williams, Clay Center, and Debra Ledet (Mark Mobley), Grapevine, Texas; her grandchildren, Todd Collins (Trish), Clay Center, Chris Collins (Mary), Kansas City, Marnie Clayton (Gene), Manhattan, Lauren Witte (Jantzen) Fort Worth, Texas, and Alyson McDaniel (James), Austin, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Brennan Clayton, Bryan Clayton, and Lucca Witte. In addition to her husband, Paul, Christena was preceded in death by a son, Ron Stevenson, grandsons, Paul Ledet and Mason Ledet and siblings, Alfred Miller, Harold Miller, and Wallace Miller.
A Celebration of Christena's Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at St. George United Methodist Church. The family suggests memorial contributions to either the St. George United Methodist Church or Community Care Ministries, Wamego, KS, and those may be sent in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.