Chester "Chet" Wilcox
Buy Now

C Chester “Chet” C Wilcox, 83, of Carmel, IN passed away August 26, 2023. He was born December 2, 1939 in Coffeyville, Kansas, to Bert and Alice (Piester) Wilcox. At age 6, the family moved to Sedan, Kansas where Chet graduated from Sedan High School. One of Chet’s favorite activities in high school was visiting his grandparents’ ranch outside of Dodge City, where he would “cowboy” and help his grandfather round up cattle on horseback and drive several miles to the rail yard to board trains. During high school and junior college, Chet lettered in football, where he received his associate degree from Coffeyville JC. He then attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, where he earned degrees in Applied Mathematic (BS in 1961 and MS (Statistics in 1963). He was at the forefront of the computer age and took computer programming and linear programming math to be ready for the huge emerging frontier of mathematical computer ocean and weather modeling.

Chet was a member of ‘Sigma Alpha Epsilon’ Fraternity, and while attending KSU, he met and married the “love of his life”, Rosemary J. Haas, of Wichita, from Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.

Recommended for you