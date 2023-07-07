Ann Carol Ann Rafferty Flerlage Heim, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka. Born on September 5, 1942, in Rural Dover, Carol was the beloved daughter of Edward Patrick and Nona Smith Rafferty. She grew up in the Rossville community and completed her education at Rossville High School in 1960.
Throughout her career, Carol worked as a secretary and accountant for various companies before retiring. Following retirement, she dedicated her time to volunteering at the gift shop of St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. Above all else, she cherished her role as a mother and grandmother.
Carol was united in marriage to Robert Flerlage on July 23, 1960. He preceded her in death. On August 2, 1991, she married Howard Heim, who also preceded her in death. Carol was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Rafferty, W. Keith Rafferty, and Richard Rafferty; her son-in-law Bill Morford; and her granddaughter Kristin Morford.
She leaves behind a legacy of love survived by her children: Jeanette (Dana) Grauerholz of St. Marys Ks, Kenneth Flerlage of Havensville Ks, Loretta (Steve) VandeVelde of Lawrence Ks, Nancy Morford of St. Marys Ks, Thomas (Muggins) Flerlage of St. Marys Ks, and Douglas (Stacy) Flerlage of Olathe Ks. Her memory will also be cherished by her grandchildren: Brett, Travis, Laura, Alexa, Cody, Darci, Rebeka, Megan, Daniel, Robbie, Dylan, and Derik, as well as eighteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Raymond Rafferty, of Gladstone, MO.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Piper Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until a prayer service at 10:00 AM. Carol's final resting place will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Midland Hospice House and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home at 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. Online condolences may be offered at www.piperfuneralhome.com.