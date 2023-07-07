Ann Carol Ann Rafferty Flerlage Heim, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka. Born on September 5, 1942, in Rural Dover, Carol was the beloved daughter of Edward Patrick and Nona Smith Rafferty. She grew up in the Rossville community and completed her education at Rossville High School in 1960.

Throughout her career, Carol worked as a secretary and accountant for various companies before retiring. Following retirement, she dedicated her time to volunteering at the gift shop of St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. Above all else, she cherished her role as a mother and grandmother.

