Jane Carla Jane Huck, 76, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at aTopeka hospital.Survivors include two daughters, Jodi (Kraig) Vondran of Wamego and Jaclynn(Steve) Brown of Alma.A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 11, 2023 at the KanEquip Arena on The Wabaunsee County Fair Grounds in AlmaIn lieu of flowers, please donate to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, KS 66536 or to 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604.