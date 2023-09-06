Lawrence Bruce L. Battle, 66, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Thursday, August 3rd, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital. He retired from the U.S. Army as an E6/SSG.

Bruce was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on October 4, 1956, the son of the late George Edward and Maudelle Cecelia (Jones) Battle. Bruce graduated from High School He was the husband of Linda Gail (Watson) Battle, and were married on March 4, 1995, in Manhattan. Bruce graduated from high school and joined the Army at the age of 17 with his parent's permission. He was a member of the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Manhattan where he was an usher (former President of the usher group), and was a member of "The WOG Group" a community singing group. He was also a member of the Kaw Blue Masonic Lodge #107, Manhattan; Fayum #209 Shrine Club, Manhattan; Pearce-Keller Post No. #17 American Legion, Manhattan.

