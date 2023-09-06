Lawrence Bruce L. Battle, 66, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Thursday, August 3rd, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital. He retired from the U.S. Army as an E6/SSG.
Bruce was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on October 4, 1956, the son of the late George Edward and Maudelle Cecelia (Jones) Battle. Bruce graduated from High School He was the husband of Linda Gail (Watson) Battle, and were married on March 4, 1995, in Manhattan. Bruce graduated from high school and joined the Army at the age of 17 with his parent's permission. He was a member of the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Manhattan where he was an usher (former President of the usher group), and was a member of "The WOG Group" a community singing group. He was also a member of the Kaw Blue Masonic Lodge #107, Manhattan; Fayum #209 Shrine Club, Manhattan; Pearce-Keller Post No. #17 American Legion, Manhattan.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; stepdaughter, Michelle Lanese Watson, of Manhattan; stepson, Frederick (Fred) Greene, also of Manhattan; two sisters, Laura Battle, of St. Louis, Missouri and Katherine Battle, of New Jersey.
Also surviving are 4 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, and 1 great-granddaughter. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 8th at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Manhattan, KS with Pastor Anthony Williams officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan.
Memorial donations may be made in memory and honor of Bruce Battle to the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 831 Yuma St., Manhattan, KS 66502.
Funeral arrangements are being assisted by Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, Manhattan.