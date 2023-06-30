Bradley Brown

John Bradley John Brown, 67, passed away June 26, 2023. The son of John Pershing and Evelyn J. Brown, he was born January 4th, 1956 in Manhattan, Kansas. He grew up in Manhattan, graduating from Manhattan High in 1974. A natural athlete, he competed and won at state for tennis, and was an avid basketball player and swimmer. He attended Manhattan Area Vocational-Technical School in the electric and power distribution program in 1975, and then received his associate of applied science degree from Brown Mackie College in 1989. Additionally, he had a deep faith and was ordained as a minister in 2014. Brad also was a freemason and member of the Grand Lodge of Kansas A.M. & F.M.

Brad spent his career working as a contractor, and had a great proficiency for many technical skills. However, his greatest love was music. From an early age, he loved writing and playing music, especially in the company of his friends. He was a member of numerous bands throughout his life, and went by his stage name of "Hank Diamond." At the time of his death, he was the bass player for The Riders, as well as a member of Crosswinds band.

