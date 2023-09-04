R. Bill R. Fuller passed away peacefully after a short illness on September 2, 2023, at the Good Shepard Hospice House. He was born on the family farm in rural Ottawa Co. on April 9, 1938, during a late spring blizzard to William Vincent Fuller and Winifred Aileen (Adee) Fuller.

He attended grade schools at Sunnyside School, District 45 and Storm Center, District 40 in rural Ottawa County. Bill attended Miltonvale Rural High School and graduated in 1956. He was the Chapter President of FFA, participated in band and choir, a member of the National Honor Society, and a member of the mile relay team that set a new record at the K-State Indoor meet. He also was a football letter winner, in the times of wearing an old leather helmet.

Tags

Recommended for you