Betty Mosier

Jean Betty Jean Mosier, age 99, of Manhattan, died June 27, 2023, at Meadowlark Hills - Collins House.
She was born June 15, 1924, in Elmdale, Kansas, the daughter of Roy and Gertrude "Gaga" (Hayden) Willey.
Betty grew up in Emporia and Wellington, Kansas, and graduated from Wellington High School in 1941. She moved to Manhattan in September of 1941 and attended Secretarial School and worked for a building company prior to attending Kansas State College, where she was a cheerleader. She was married to Dr. Jacob E. "Jake" Mosier on September 16, 1945, at the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Following the birth of her four children Betty returned to Kansas State and graduated Cum Laude in 1968.
Betty was a homemaker and loved her family and the privilege of having all of her children returning to live in Manhattan. She was active with the children's school activities including Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and being a room mother.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, P.E.O - FK, Alpha Delta Pi, KSU Social Club, Review Club, KVMA Aux., AVMA Aux., KSU Alumni Association Board, "The Art of it All" Board at the Town Center Mall and the Creative Arts Guild. Her honorary memberships include Phi Kappa Phi, Tau Sigma Delta and Delta Phi Delta.
Betty was an amazing artist and excelled in watercolors, enjoyed stamp art, gardening, sewing and decorating.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Jacob "Jake" Mosier on April 25, 2001.
Survivors include her four children: Dr. Steven Mosier (Diane), Dr. Michael Mosier (Becky), Dr. Kelly Mosier (Katrina) and Dr. Susan Mosier all of Manhattan; grandchildren: Zachary Mosier (Dene), Dr. Noah Mosier (Jennica), Joshua Mosier (Tara), Dr. Katie Sutton (James), Maggie Ubel (Tim), Dr. Annie Mosier Eslit (Shane), Amie Musselman (Paul), Whitney Mosier-Jacobs (Brandon), and Ty Mosier (Abbie); and great grandchildren: Grace, Gabrielle, Stella, Claire, Isaac, Decker, Sadie, Emma, Becca, Mila, Jacob, Isabelle, Jacob, Avery, Finley, Walker and Violet.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, July 3rd, at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with Pastor Donna Voteau officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Monday in the Connecting Link at the church prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas State University Foundation for the Mosier Scholarship Fund for KSU Veterinary Medicine Students. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.