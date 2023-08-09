Betty Gehrt

J. Betty J. Gehrt, age 93, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023. She was born on August 28, 1929 in Vernon County, Nevada, Missouri, the daughter of Standley and Ruby Grace (Johnston) Culbertson. Betty married Buck Gehrt on September 17, 1950 in Manhattan, KS.
Betty graduated from Manhattan High School in 1948. Her parents died when she was in her early 20's and she and her siblings were very close as the result of losing their parents that early in their lives.
For over 50 years, Betty worked alongside her husband in the cattle and ranching business. She and her husband shared a bond with the Kansas prairie and the cattle they cared for. The wide- open skies and rolling plains were their home where they spent endless days and countless hours tending to both the land and livestock. Buck and Betty were married for more than 70 years and enjoyed life on the family farm in Deep Creek where together, they raised their four children, Dan, Teresa, Sherry, and David.
Betty found happiness in her family, spending time with her grandchildren and the many animals she shared her life with. From the cats that lounged on the sofa to the horses that grazed in the pasture, the animals she cared for were her companions through every season. Among all her animals, her heart belonged to a mare named Fancy. They understood each other like old friends, sharing many years of riding the range.
Betty also found time for her many hobbies including gardening, fishing, gathering wildflowers, and was well-known for her cooking. Betty was especially famous for her pies, which brought joy to family gatherings. She was a member of the Deep Creek Needle Club, patron of the Deep Creek Schoolhouse, a charter member of the Kaw Valley Rodeo Association, and a life member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Manhattan.
Buck preceded Betty in death, passing away on December 8th of 2022. Betty was also preceded in death by her five siblings: Wanda Haines, P.L. Culbertson, Bonnie Culbertson, M.C. Culbertson and Maxine Fitzjarrell. Betty is survived by her four children: Dan Gehrt and his wife Cora of Manhattan, Teresa Sanborn and her husband Steve of Manhattan, Sherry Gehrt and her husband Joe of Pollok, TX, and David Gehrt and his wife Brenda of Pollok, TX; five grandchildren: Stephanie Sanborn, Brian Sanborn (Melissa), Bobbie Jo Horocofsky, Tee Gehrt (Bradli) and Payton Gehrt (Morgan); and four great-grandchildren: Blaise Webb, Raylen Gehrt, Chett Gehrt, and Scout Gehrt.
As we say our farewells, we remember Betty for her love of family, her animals, and the Kansas prairie.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 12th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Saturday at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, southeast of Manhattan, with Reverend Michael Schmidt officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Kaw Valley Rodeo Association or the Deep Creek Community Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.