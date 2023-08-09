Betty Gehrt

J. Betty J. Gehrt, age 93, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023. She was born on August 28, 1929 in Vernon County, Nevada, Missouri, the daughter of Standley and Ruby Grace (Johnston) Culbertson. Betty married Buck Gehrt on September 17, 1950 in Manhattan, KS.

Betty graduated from Manhattan High School in 1948. Her parents died when she was in her early 20's and she and her siblings were very close as the result of losing their parents that early in their lives.

