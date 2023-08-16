Barbara Fields Aug 16, 2023 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Fields, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on August 14, 2023Good Shepherd Hospice. No services at this time Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social Services Recommended for you Latest Special Section Special Sections Back To School 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.