Barbara Currier

C. Barbara ("Barb") Christine Seymour Currier went to be with her Lord on Sunday March 19, 2023 at Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.
Barb was born Nov. 25,1955 in Manhattan, KS at the Memorial Hospital to Ada May (Bentley) and Harold Jay Seymour. Barb spent almost 36 years working in local rock quarries, loving every moment! She worked for Martin Marietta and then Bayer Construction. Barb was a proud K-State alumni '77, and brought others that enthusiasm whether working at KSU games, selling merchandise at Kansas Kollections, or watching and attending the games. She was rooting for K-State all the way through their tournament game. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Barb was married to William "Bill" Dean Currier on Nov 6, 1982 at the Zeandale Church. Barb leaves behind her four children, their partners, and grandchildren: Brett (Michael Evans) of Kansas City, MO, daughter Charity Lopez (Jose) and grandson Nathaniel of Vero Beach FL, David (Tania Gonzalez) of Bremerton, WA and Edward (Amy), twins Isla and Grayson of Bremerton, WA. She is also survived by sister Frances Seymour-Hunter (Russ) of Topeka, KS and three brothers Stanley "Jay" (Renée) Seymour of Seattle, WA, Roger (Connie) Seymour of Manhattan, KS, and James Seymour of Manhattan, KS.
Barb was preceded by her parents Ada May and Harold Jay Seymour, her baby sister Margarete, and her older brother Randall Ridgway.
A Celebration of Barb's life to be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 15th, at Grace Baptist Church, 2901 Dickens Avenue, Manhattan.
Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to Grace Baptist Church (2901 Dickens Avenue, Manhattan) or the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University (1 Chalmers Hall, 1711 Claflin Rd., Manhattan, KS 66506.)