Barbara Currier
C. Barbara ("Barb") Christine Seymour Currier went to be with her Lord on Sunday March 19, 2023 at Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.

Barb was born Nov. 25,1955 in Manhattan, KS at the Memorial Hospital to Ada May (Bentley) and Harold Jay Seymour. Barb spent almost 36 years working in local rock quarries, loving every moment! She worked for Martin Marietta and then Bayer Construction. Barb was a proud K-State alumni '77, and brought others that enthusiasm whether working at KSU games, selling merchandise at Kansas Kollections, or watching and attending the games. She was rooting for K-State all the way through their tournament game. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

