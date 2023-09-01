Anita Allen

N. Anita Nangene (Doran/Flowers) Allen, age 90, of Ogden, Kansas, passed away Saturday August 26, 2023 in Junction City, Kansas.
She was born on January 16, 1933 the daughter of Thelma and John Doran, and Darlo (Della)Flowers. She lived in Tama, Iowa where she graduated high school.
After high school, Anita was one of the first women to be accepted into the United States Air Force. In addition to her service, she was a member of the Legion for 54 years. Also, she was on The Selective Service Board for 20 years.
She retired from The Iowa State Juvenile Home in 1995. After retirement, she moved to Garwin, Iowa. She lived in Garwin for 23 years. She eventually made her home in Ogden, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Patrick John Anderson, and her sister Barbara.
Anita is survived by her three children: Douglas Anderson and his wife Melinda of Maitland, Florida, Mona Bass and husband (Toot)William Bass of Ogden, Kansas, and Lisa Smith of Gillette, Wyoming; her eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and her sister Michele Tiemens of Manchester, Iowa, and brother John Doran and his wife (Susan) of Boone, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00a.m. Wednesday September 6, 2023 at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ogden, with Father Kerry Ninemire as Celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.