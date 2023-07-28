Amanda "Betty" Arasmith
Buy Now

L. Amanda Luella "Betty" Arasmith, age 92, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.

Betty was born on May 16, 1931, in Densmore, Kansas, the daughter of Wilbur E. and Martha G. (Davis) Arasmith. She grew up in the Densmore area and graduated from Lenora Kansas Rural High School in 1949.

Tags

Recommended for you