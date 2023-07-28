Amanda "Betty" Arasmith

L. Amanda Luella "Betty" Arasmith, age 92, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.
Betty was born on May 16, 1931, in Densmore, Kansas, the daughter of Wilbur E. and Martha G. (Davis) Arasmith. She grew up in the Densmore area and graduated from Lenora Kansas Rural High School in 1949.
After high school, Betty moved to Concordia, Kansas, where she attended and then graduated from the St. Joseph Nursing School in 1952. She dedicated over 40 years of her life to nursing and worked at what is now known as the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas. Betty's passion for her profession was evident in the care and compassion she provided to countless hospital patients over the years.
In addition to her many passions and accomplishments, Betty was known for her love of American cheese, Oreo cookies, and piping hot coffee. These simple pleasures brought her immense joy, and she delighted in savoring them during moments of relaxation.
Betty's life was a testament to her selflessness and caring nature. As a dedicated nurse, she devoted herself to the well-being of others, providing compassionate care to countless patients throughout her remarkable 40-year career. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her professional life, as she was a devoted mother and grandmother who always put her family first.
The cacophony of sounds that accompanied family gatherings brought her immense happiness. From the laughter of her grandchildren to the lively chatter among relatives, Betty cherished these moments of togetherness, finding solace in the warmth and love of her family.
Betty's legacy is one of love, compassion, and selflessness. Her presence in the lives of her family and friends will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever be cherished as an inspiration to all who knew her.
Betty was preceded in death by her siblings: Robert, Hazel, Agnes, Riley, and her twin brother, William, affectionately known as "Billy."
She is survived by her sons: Chad Arasmith (Heather) of Manhattan, Kansas, and Andy Newbrey (Michelle) of Towanda, Kansas, along with her grandchildren: Raven Wilson (Parker) of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Kyra Arasmith, Kael Arasmith, and Sawyer Arasmith, all of Manhattan.
A memorial service in honor of Betty will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, with Rev. Melanie Nord officiating. A private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions in Betty's memory to the Amanda Luella (Betty) Arasmith Nursing Scholarship at Fort Hays State University. Donations can be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
The family invites friends and well-wishers to leave online condolences through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.