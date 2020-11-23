Riley County Commissioner Ron Wells’ remarks during commissioner comment:
“Once again, just like I said here early this year on the mask mandate, when we’ve got the first letter from President Myers, certainly withholding bringing the students back, and then turns around a week or two later, ‘Oh, can we have football games and fans in the stands?’ And that doesn’t sit well, No. 1. Then, now I see we have a letter again. I’d say, ‘OK, shut down the football game and no fans in the stands.’ And it’d be a lot easier for us to entertain a mask mandate. My last 20-some years in business, I was paid to think outside the box, troubleshoot in the construction industry. Nowadays, there’s 105 counties. And people don’t understand Joe Farmer isn’t the problem currently. The Riley County is a very tiny county with a large city. And the city has a mask mandate. Look at where all the cases are, all the hotspots. And so the mask mandate is doing all it can. And that’s where the problem lies. We had a death at Leonardville, that’s in a nursing home. The county does not operate the school systems that dictate what the school systems do. So these people’s comments about the big, mean county not having a mask mandate, we have one. Two-thirds of the population of the Riley County, and that is where the problem is. So how well is that mask mandate working? Look at the bars, how they’re operating. The problem is where the general population is. And once again, Joe Farmer, and I know a lot of them, I’ve been around them all my life, they come into town, they wear their masks when they shop, when go to the grocery store, when they go to the lumber yard. And, pretty soon, we keep up this harping, we’ve already got a group of people upset over it. So, that said, I’m willing to go along with a mask mandate. It’s just a feel good. What’s upsetting is that we are an educated community. We have a higher education university right here and people cannot think. They’re educated in their field, they cannot think and look at where the problem is and there is a mask mandate where the problem is. And so, I’m getting tired. I hear from both sides as well as you do too. I think probably as many people as there are wearing masks that’s probably about what it’s going to be no matter what the mandate is. One of the emails I got was from a rural churchgoer asking not to have that mandate. But, I agree, I don’t think the county government is going to send officers into a church, even if none of them are wearing masks and it’s packed, but that’s appropriate. So, basically, it’s like I’ve always said, county mandate is a feel good. Mayor Usha Reddi, President Myers, it’s ‘you know who I am.’ They want to be in control. They like to control as many as they can. And so, I don’t think that’s correct. I think President Myers ought to operate the university. Mayor Usha Reddi ought to operate the city of Manhattan and leave the Riley County commissioners to operate Riley County. Once again, mask mandate’s fine. I’m not opposed to it. I just don’t think it’s going to accomplish anything more then what’s being accomplished right now. That’s my spiel.”
Riley County Chair Marvin Rodriguez’s remarks during commissioner comment:
“I totally agree with Commissioner Wells. I think that, as I’ve said it before, when you get the people out there that have been been here, go through life working on their own, they know what to do. And the county residents out in the rural area have not been the problem, it’s been in the city. Because we have young people here and the cases have switched over to large percentages somewhere else. But when the kids are here, they want to socialize, it’s natural for them to do that, and we did not have anything to do with bringing the football in, getting the students here. As a matter of a fact, the letter we got from Myers kinda was threatening. We did what we thought we should do in the county. There’s no need for a county mandate on it. But we’ll see what will happen and we’ll go from there because the majority of all the cases have been in Manhattan, over 80%.”
Wells continued remarks a few minutes after the commissioner comment period:
Wells: “Read twice this week in the paper of all the football team, other sports, and the fraternities and sororities ... COVID cases. Still don’t understand how putting a mandate on Joe Farmer will solve that. Just can’t figure that out.”
Rodriguez immediately said:
“It’s the regular notion that some people want everybody to participate whether they are the problem or not. It’s getting to where almost, in my opinion, that when we start looking at, ‘He’s not wearing a mask,’ we’re getting real close to pre-World War II Germany, where you didn’t obey what the Führer wanted, you could be reported by your family, by your neighbor, by your friends because you are not participating like the government said you should. That’s what it’s getting close to. My opinion. This is just a small thing, but those develop into some bigger things if you’re not careful.”