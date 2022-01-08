American Association of University Women
The AAUW Manhattan branch dinner meeting was Dec. 13 at Meadowlark Hills. Program Co-Vice President Usha Reddi introduced Deb Kluttz, founder and executive director of Homestead Ministries who spoke on “One Solution to Human Sex Trafficking.” The Homestead facilities in Manhattan and Salina provide long-term, transitional care for women who are survivors of the sex trafficking industry. She shared a poem “Lost Souls of the Night,” written by a survivor that gave a bleak picture of sex trafficking victims and their uphill battle to survive.
As pastor of the Westview Community Church, Deb was motivated to start Homestead after attending a seminar in 2009 on sex trafficking and learning about the nationwide need to help thousands of victims. With a monetary gift to get started, a donated house, furniture from Feldkamp’s, and contributions from churches, families, and local businesses, Homestead opened in July 2012 with offices in the Westview Community Church. A duplicate facility opened last April in Salina through the initiative of the First Covenant Church.
Homestead’s four-pronged approach is prevention and community awareness, rescue, restoration and reintegrate. To qualify for Homestead, the woman must be 18 or older, speak English, have existed the sex industry, and be ready for a life change. Homestead provides a holistic network of free support for 9 to 24 months, ranging from medical/mental health services to school, jobs, and/or career training. Homestead Plus provides host homes for women with children. In 2019 Homestead Ministries received the Outstanding Victims Service Organization Award by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General for improving the lives of Kansas crime victims.
AAUW members donated supplies and money. The book “What Unbreakable Looks Like” will be given to the Manhattan Public Library on Deb’s behalf.
The next branch meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. David and Sonya Baker will give a talk on the Frederick Douglass Activity Center. For more information visit https://manhattan-ks.aauw.net or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
Flint Hills
Woodturners Club
Twenty-one people participated in the Flint Hills Woodturners Zoom meeting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 18. Revised club bylaws were unanimously approved. Club librarian Joe Beck planned to bring library materials to the “You Gotta Eat” gathering on Jan 6 at Vista Drive-In in Manhattan.
Club member David Delker provided a demonstration on how to photograph turned items.n Information included types of equipment (cameras, backgrounds, lighting), appropriate manual camera settings, as well as best practices for composition, process photography, and studio photography. Club members were provided a list of resources.
Show and Tell participants included Mike Ballard, Steve Bietau, Victor Schwarz, Heather Marusiak and David Delker.
The next meeting will be Jan. 15 with an interactive remote demonstration by professional turner Rudy Lopez on how to turn a thin-stemmed goblet.
Visit flinthillswoodturners.org to see the monthly newsletters, upcoming programs and for information on how to become a member.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 4 at the Blue Hills Room. Nine members joined the meeting along with guests Brian Pelis Jr., Aaron Estabrook and Ayatullah Alami. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Chad Tepe led in song, Doug Denning led the pledge and Tim Lindemuth gave the invocation.
The club plans to hold orientation and induction for its two newest members, Jeffery Morris and Greg Doering, at the Jan. 11 meeting.
The program was introduced by Solarian Charlie Sargent and was Aaron Estabrook, the director of the Manhattan Housing Authority. Estabrook is also a veteran and had a year-long combat deployment to southern Afghanistan. He is helping local Afghan refugees with resettlement with the help of the Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team. This team is 501©3 eligible and has several branches: health care, transportation, employment, food/social services and housing. Education will also be important once children can speak and understand English. Estabrook brought along with him Ayatullah Alami, who recently resettled in this area. The reason Alami chose Manhattan is because his brother lives here and is a U.S. citizen. Estabrook said there have been 15 Afghan families settled in Manhattan since August 2021. They expect 125 to 150 Afghan immigrants to settle in the Manhattan area. Alami said he was an electronic journalist in Afghanistan and speaks 6 to 7 languages and earned his living with computers in Afghanistan before leaving. He said he and his family could not hide and had to leave Afghanistan quickly with few belongings.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Jan. 11 and will be the orientation and induction of Jeffery Morris and Greg Doering. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.