Flint Hills Woodturners Club
Seventeen people participated in the Zoom meeting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 18. Club member Bob Holcombe provided a back-to-basics bowl turning demonstration that included how to get the most out of a fresh-cut log, considerations of planning the bowl orientation, mounting with a face plate, turning a tenon, shaping, and finishing.
Show and tell participants included Bob Holcombe, Vaugh Graber, Victor Schwarz, Robert Kloppenborg, Ross Hirst and David Delker.
The next meeting will be Oct. 16 with an interactive remote demonstration by professional woodturner Rudy Lopez. Rudy will demonstrate turning a thin-stemmed goblet from a green limb. To attend there will be a $10 charge for members, $15 for guests, payable through PayPal to fhwtreasurer@gmail.com. Upon receipt of payment you will receive a link via email to join the demonstration. Information on how to become a member and the upcoming monthly program schedule can be found at flinthillswoodturners.org.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Sherry Downey tied for first at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club with Jay and Judy Hildreth on Oct. 4. Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler were third in flight A and first in flight B. Graham Rose and Larry Lord were fourth in A and first in C. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center. All bridge players are encouraged to come and try duplicate bridge. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
At the Sept. 28 meeting President Robbin Cole called on Bill Richter to introduce Jennifer Francois, faculty member in the Department of Health and Human Sciences, a team member submitting an early childhood education grant in cooperation with Riley and five other counties. The Rotary Talk 5710 podcast has been released.
Rotarian Gary Clark introduced Matt O’Keefe, dean of the Carl. R. Ice College of Engineering. The last couple years have seen the largest graduating classes in the history of the College. Twelve hundred students went through the Career Fair. Average starting salary for those who graduate with an undergraduate degree is $65,000, and for graduate students $75,000. O’Keefe said the engineering college is the largest in the state with 2,800 undergraduates and 350 graduate students. Last year, approximately $2.8 million in scholarships was awarded. There are about 100 named faculty positions. Renovations underway in biomedical engineering is a new biomedical laboratory. Mechanical and nuclear engineering program has new makerspace. Biological and agricultural engineering has updated space for research and laboratories. The tractor pull team now has dedicated space. A bigger renovation is planned for west Seaton Hall. The Colleges of Business, Arts and Sciences and Engineering are developing a degree in digital media.
In honor of the speaker, the book “Eyes that Kiss in the Corners” will be donated to Amanda Arnold School. The club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club. Meals can be ordered a day ahead. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club held its 2021-2022 Installation Banquet on Oct. 5 at the Blue Hills Room in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. There were 14 members, three spouses (Brian Pelis Sr., Gloria Raney, and Char Sargent), and Brian Pelis Jr. and three band members. Band members were Bryan and Sharon McBride and Adam Inman. Member Charlie Sargent played with the band. The meeting started at 6:10 p.m. with a meal. The prayer was led by Tim Lindemuth, the song by Warren Prawl, and pledge by Chad Tepe.
Outgoing President Charlie Sargent thanked board of directors and Officers for their help during his administrative year. He said he had tried to meet three objectives. Included was discovering who we are and finding what other organizations other Solar Kiwanis members are involved that others might not be aware of. Charlie also said he was impressed with the different parts of the K-family and the strengths they bring to the club.
Sargent recognized retiring officers, board members, and Mary Scharfe as Kiwanian of the Year. Ron Williams accepted the Legion of Honor award for Ed Herde who has been a Kiwanian for 55 years. Ron will present a plaque and pin to Ed at a later date.
Happy dollars were collected along with each member introducing themselves and guests/spouses.
Jerry Rosine announced he will be flown to Washington D.C. in a couple of weeks as part of an honor flight. Sargent then introduced Vera Williams, Kiwanis District Division 4 lieutenant governor, for installation of officers. Vera mentioned that division goals include increasing membership by five persons per club in the division, continued support of Kansas Kiwanis Foundation and Children’s Fund, and encouraging application for Kiwanis scholarships by high school seniors and college students.
Vera announced that the Kiwanis K-Family picnic hosted by Manhattan Evening Club has been rescheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Bluemont Hill platform area. She then installed directors and officers of Solar Kiwanis. Vera, who is also a member of Solar Kiwanis, is intending to schedule interclubs that coincide with her visits to other clubs in the Division. Vera finished with her thanks to Solar Club.
Naci Pelis, president of Solar Kiwanis for 2021-2022, spoke about the coming year. Naci thanked the club for electing her and listed some of her goals: increase in membership, invite people to meetings, get to know fellow members better, attend more weekly meetings and socialize. She also wants to upgrade technology.
Jim Bach said the tour of KSU Tointon Family baseball stadium is tentatively scheduled for October 20. Time of the tour is still to be determined.
President Pelis adjourned the meeting at 7:50 p.m.