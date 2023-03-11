Domestic Science Club

The Domestic Science Club of Manhattan annual guest luncheon was March 1 at Meadowlark Hills Event Center. Hostesses were Kay Robinson, Jan Janasek and Marilyn Corbin. Attendees ate chicken salad and fruit and lemon meringue pie to celebrate 150 years of what began as Bluemont College and is now KSU’s College of Health and Human Sciences. Colorful birthday decorations were on the tables.

