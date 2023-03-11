Domestic Science Club
The Domestic Science Club of Manhattan annual guest luncheon was March 1 at Meadowlark Hills Event Center. Hostesses were Kay Robinson, Jan Janasek and Marilyn Corbin. Attendees ate chicken salad and fruit and lemon meringue pie to celebrate 150 years of what began as Bluemont College and is now KSU’s College of Health and Human Sciences. Colorful birthday decorations were on the tables.
Lynda Bachelor shared some of the club’s history. John A. Anderson, KSAC’s second president, wanted women to have practical accomplishments to prepare them for their lives of sewing, cooking and domesticity, and not only emphasize the classics. Students were aided by college faculty wives and local town ladies in their homes. Mrs. Harry S. Cripps of the women’s department started the club as Assisting Society of Ladies, and she became president. Sewing classes were first held in Bluemont College and in 1875 students practiced in a barn, which later became the Farm Machinery Hall. The first Domestic Science Building was built in 1897 for $16,000, and later was named Kedzie Hall honoring Nellie Kedzie, professor and department head.
Members welcomed First Lady of KSU, Sally Linton, and the speaker, interim dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, Dr. Craig Harms. He has been at KSU for more than 25 years. He updated us on what’s happening there, including a 5-year nursing program in cooperation with Wichita State University. HHS is also increasing research opportunities and facility improvements are ongoing. He spoke on the importance of donor funds. He particularly mentioned the “new excitement” of President Linton, and of his support and interest in HHS.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game March 6. Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler were second in A and first in flight B. Graham Rose and Larry Lord were third and second, Pam Bales and Mary Shoop were fourth in A and third in B, and Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were second in flight C. The club meets each Monday at the Seniors’ Center at 1 p.m. All bridge players are welcome. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the March 2 meeting by welcoming new Rotarians Katharine Hensler and Gary Powell. Elizabeth Nelson shared a recent photo under a Rotary sign in Long Beach, California. Bob Ward gave the Rotary Foundation minute. Ryan Klataske introduced Mattie Vandel, the Rotary Global Grant Scholar candidate. She will be studying at the Humboldt University of Berlin. From 4 to 6 p.m. March 22, the club will host a Rotary on Tap at the Sunflower Children’s Collective. Fifteen local nonprofits and agencies came by the Ag Press warehouse to pick up products shared through the Love the Little Apple Project. Cup Money for March goes to Laundry Love.
Steven introduced the Club Assembly and listed some of the clubs’ accomplishments including finishing the strategic plan, hiring a student media intern, updating cup money options, developing a program schedule that aligns with the Rotary year, and summarizing member data. The club is matching the Rotary’s seven areas of focus including cup money, strategic plan, service projects, programs and more. The committee structure is now aligned with the strategic plan. A subcommittee is working on revising the bylaws. The club has a service project committee that is helping to organize the club’s service projects. Committee chairs shared updates on their work including grants and contributions, Polio Plus, the Rotary Early Learning Partnership grant and Rotary Peace Fellowship, Rotary Youth Leadership Exchange, and more.
The Club meets on Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Silver Creek
Beneficiary Club
The Silver Creek Beneficiary Club March meeting was called to order by President Janet Newell.
Lea Westervelt’s devotion was Plant a Seed.
Roll call was “Name something that is Green” included Kermit the Frog quote, “It’s not easy being green.” Valentine gift bags thank you notes were read.
Members voted for SCBC to continue involvement in the community by giving a splash of color to the Keats park.
President Janet Newell collected recycle cards to be taken for a veterans project.
Member Sheri Storer was on the cover of “Inspire Magazine” for “Remembering Fern: A family mission to honor the memory of their loved ones by raising money for Alzheimer’s.”
The program was acrylic painting by Joyce Troyer. Members explored their artistic talents painting their version of sunflowers on an 8-inch by 10-inch canvas.
Jeanette Campbell and Sheri Storer served refreshments in a St. Patrick Day’s theme.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on March 7 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 13 members present. Peg Ziser, Linda Ruzicka and Tom Ruzicka were guests of the speaker. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Mary Scharfe led the song, Jim Bach led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
One club member had a birthday before the next meeting: Karen Medlin (March 9)
Long time Solarian, John Pence, passed away on March 5. Services are pending. Vera could not find three other Solarians to accompany her while visiting the Junction City Noon Kiwanis Club on March 8, so she has postponed the visit to a later date. The March Solar Kiwanis board of directors meeting will be at noon on March 15 at the Bluestem Bistro. All Kiwanians are welcome to attend. All friends and family from Kansas State University and the surrounding communities are invited to participate in the Division of Facilities’ inaugural K-State Day of Service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 25. To volunteer, complete a registration form by 5 p.m. March 17. Lunch will be provided to all volunteers. Contact Solarian Ron Jackson (rdj7@ksu.edu or 785-341-3169) for more information. Solarian Mary Scharfe announced that the Evening Kiwanis Club is looking for help during the Special Olympics in Manhattan.
Solarian Ron Williams introduced the speaker for the day, Angela Chapes. Angela is an autistic adult with OCD, depression and anxiety. She is 40 years old. She was not diagnosed with autism until her 20s. Angela said she used to be mean and would have temper tantrums and sensory issues. She pushed her brother off a carriage and tied rubber bands around their cat’s paws. She said she would probably be in jail now if it were not for her mother nurturing her and loving her no matter how bad she acted. It was not until much later that she started to understand herself. She has started public speaking and learning everything she can about advocacy and leadership. She has started autism support groups. Angela is reaching out to others with autism to help them grow. Angela graduated from K-State with a life science degree in 2006. She now works at Pawnee Mental Health Services as a peer support specialist and a client supporter.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be March 14 and Solarian Vera Williams will update club members on the Kiwanis Youth Protection Guidelines. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club met on Feb. 28 at 2803 Claflin Road. Hostesses were Ricci Dillon, LuAnn Hoover and Doris Proudfoot. The program was “Plants with Special Cultural Importance to Native Americans” presented by Dr. Charlie Barden, KSU professor. He shared essons learned from 24 years of collaboration with Kansas Native American Communities.
President Val Converse called the meeting to order. Members were asked to think about potential members and to bring them as guests. Twenty-three members were present.
Ricci Dillon was thanked for providing the new name tags and making arrangements for the meeting space. Refreshments provided by the hostesses. Members were reminded to RSVP in the future when the email about the meeting is received, so that hosts can be better prepared.
There was a motion to approve the minutes by Marcy Allen, seconded by Pretti Singh. The motion passed.
Treasurer Christy Gray reported that all members have paid dues. As of Jan. 1, the balance in checking is $3,189.63 and in savings is $579.33. Carol Hockersmith moved to approve the expenditures reported by the treasurer. Cindi Morris seconded and the motion passed.
Bonnie Kistanak is with her ailing mother and a card will be sent.
Sue reported on plans for the KSU Gardens committee. KSU Open House is April 1 and an information table will be available at the Gardens and there will be a succulent plant sale. April 29 is Run for the Roses. June 2 is Garden Party. Reflecting pool is still fenced off. The committee plans on expanding walking tours of the gardens with docent training for future tours. Kids garden club getting started with grades 1-3 on Saturday mornings.
Tim Lindemuth gave a sneak peek of a bus trip being planned to Kansas City on May 16. They will view a number of gardens then go to Strand Hall, followed by another garden tour and a garden center. They will return to the mall parking lot by 5 p.m. Cost is going to be around $45 or so.
For the public library, committee, Barbara Gatewood provided a list of books given to the library. The children’s garden is in need for help and more information will be forthcoming. Marcy will chair the effort.
The plant sale is May 6 with set up on May 5. This sale raises funds that support the club’s expenses in maintaining the gardens (Sunset Zoo, Manhattan Public Library, Riley County Historical Museum) and donations to the KSU Gardens and Manhattan Public Library. Everyone pots up plants (totaling at least $40) and tags them for the sale. Cindi’s home is the site for the sale. All members are expected to participate and work a shift. Request for information about labeling. Cindi will take e-addresses of potential buyers.
Ricci has volunteered to create both a public and a personalized web site for the club.
Val has the scrapbook. Newspaper articles are included.
Zoo Garden will be active around the end of March.
Sue reported on the design and wording for Vera Langemeier’s memorial. The company has changed ownership, so the installation has been delayed, but should be completed by the coming spring.
Greta Baack has created the logo which is now on the new name tags and can be used when advertising about TCGC.
Salad supper in September will be hosted by Marie Steichen.
The next meeting March 28 will be hosted by Carol Kuhlman, Gloria Holcombe and Sue White. The club will tour the K-State greenhouse.