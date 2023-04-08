District J-Epsilon Sigma Alpha
District J members met in March at the Alstadt Galerie in Frankfort. President Chelsea Jackson called the meeting to order and a Javanese luncheon with a variety of pies was served by the members of Beta Epsilon.
Clara Kee, the Beta Epsilon 2023 Youth Award entry, was introduced as the speaker. Clara talked about the Snuggle Bug Project that she founded in Frankfort. Clara uses donated fabric and embroidery floss to make blankets for foster children in the area. Many members donated fabric and floss to her project.
Betty Winslow gave the welcome and Chaplain Sylvia Wapp provided the thought for the day. Chelsea introduced guests, including State President Beth Pompa, State First Vice-President Sheri Meyer, MARC President Bonnie Templeton, and new pledge Debbie Swoyer of Gamma Omicron. Past state presidents in attendance included Suzy Winters, Maureen Wells, Judy Ahrens, Donna Dawson, and Bonnie Templeton. Vice-Chairman Judy Ahrens provided some squirrel trivia. Chelsea handed out thank you gifts to her board members.
MARC President Bonnie Templeton encouraged everyone to attend the MARC Conference in Peoria, Illinois, in October. Maureen Wells reported on the state Ways & Means fundraising activities at the state convention in April. Chelsea Jackson, ESA for St. Jude Chairman, reminded everyone about the “All Things Disney” table decorating contest at the state convention. District chapters reported on their upcoming activities. Beta Epsilon has an Easter egg hunt in April. Gamma Lambda is providing food for the church food bank and Breadbasket. Gamma Omicron played bingo with the clients of Big Lakes, attended the Flint Hills Children’s Choir, and had a Dining-for-Disaster pizza party. Maureen Wells installed the new officers for 2023-2024: President Judy Ahrens, Vice President Bonnie Templeton, Treasurer Carol Reinhardt, and Secretary Debbie Hodges. Judy’s theme for next year is “The beat goes on.” Judy Ahrens presented past President Chelsea Jackson with a gift from the district. Judy has requested that new chapter rosters be to her by June 1 and the District J planning meeting will be at her home on June 10. The deadline for News and Views articles is May 15.
Flint Hills Woodturners Club
On April 1, 33 people attended the FHW meeting in person at Red Hollow Lathe Works in Wamego, including three guests, and three members attended via Zoom.
Member Daniel Dubois demonstrated eccentric turning, which is multi-axis turning without a fixed tail stock axis or support, which results in the axis of rotation in a different alignment than the geometric axis of the workpiece. Information included safety considerations, preferred wood species and size, lathe speed, preferred tools, chucking, shaping, and finishing techniques. An informative handout was provided. More information about Daniel’s turning can be found on his Facebook page, TournageDubois.
Show and Tell participants included David Delker, Dan Zeller, Tod Salfrank, Robert Kloppenborg, Tom Shields, Janet George, Vaughn Graber, Daniel Dubois, Tom Boley and Heather, Jason and Petra Marusiak.
The next “Ya gotta Eat’ gathering will be at noon April 12 at Vista Drive-In. The next club meeting will be the at 9 a.m. May 13 at 1921 Barnes Road and available via Zoom. Contact Club president David Delker (fhwpresident@gmail.com) for more information.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Georgia Reynolds and David Mills won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game April 3. Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth were second, and Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinsch were third. MaryLee Arnold and Larry Lord tied for fourth with Tom and Pat O’Grady and Mike Grant and Kathleen Oldfather were first in flight C. The club meets each Monday at the Seniors’ Center. All bridge players are encouraged to come and try duplicate bridge. For partnerships call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the March 30 meeting welcoming Konza Rotary guests Michelle Sink, Joan Pierce and Christine Benne. Other guests included Cameron Crocker with C&C Painting, Katie Allen with McREL International, and Kathy Ray, executive director of The Crisis Center. Kathy Ray was presented with a $500 check from February’s cup money. Club members helped compile Rotary Care Kits for women exiting trafficking and abuse and brought 30 for the Crisis Center. The Kansas River Cleanup has been postponed until October due to water levels. Bob Ward presented Paul Bullock with his Paul Harris Fellow +1 pin. This month’s cup money goes to Laundry Love MHK.
Rotarian George Ham introduced President and CEO of Manhattan Area Technical College Jim Genandt. Jim discussed updates within the college, programs and facilities. There are currently more than 1,100 students enrolled, with an average annual 6% growth in the past five years. About 500 students mostly from Manhattan High School are taking early college courses. Over the last five years, there have been 135 more applicants than space allows. Four hundred students graduate each year with more than 1,000 industry credentials/licenses earned. Typically, students complete a trade within one year at an average tuition of $10,000 per year. The average salary after graduation is more than $45,000, and 86% of the graduates are employed in the region. According to a publication from Georgetown University, MATC is the No. 1 public college in the state of Kansas for students’ return on investment. Plans are underway to start phase one of a three phase expansion plan of the facilities. The first phase will cost approximately $16.3 million to complete and add 300 students and seven new faculty.
In honor of Genandt’s presentation, the book Berry Song will be donated to Bergman Elementary.
Polly Ogden
Chapter-DAR
The Polly Ogden Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met April 1. Regent Melanie Horton welcomed guest speakers Shawn Hornung and Suzy Sprenkle, who shared information about the Kansas Honor Flight Program at Wamego High School. The Honor Flight program’s mission is to send veterans to Washington, D. C., at no cost to them to experience the national memorials and to be honored for their service. The veterans travel with guardians who help them with aspects of the trip, and Kansas is the only state that utilizes high school students as guardians. Hornung and Sprenkle explained that using students as guardians helps to connect the generations. When the veterans and guardians return, a homecoming celebration is held. Polly Ogden members enjoyed the program and asked several questions to learn more about the program and how to help.
In addition, chapter members made plans to attend the Kansas DAR state conference in Wichita later in April and elected chapter delegates to attend the national conference this summer. Also, in honor of Memorial Day, the chapter will place flags at graves in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on April 4 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 10 members present. Club president Chad Tepe led the meeting. Warren Prawl led the song, Doug Denning led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
One club member with a birthday before the next meeting Charlie Sargent (April 10).
We had no club members with an anniversary before our next meeting.
Volunteers from Kansas State University and the surrounding communities participated in the Division of Facilities’ inaugural K-State Day of Service on March 25. Doug Denning and Ron Jackson participated from the club.
Mary Scharfe organized a social outing for Solarians and guests to the KSU vs. West Virginia baseball game. Ron Jackson has scheduled the Spring highway cleanup for 9 a.m. April 15. Participants will meet at Key Realty on Legion Lane east of Manhattan on US 24. Treats and water will be provided afterward. The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is having its Grow Green annual fundraiser on April 21. The club is sending a letter to all Solarians and interested parties to advise them that a donation to Solar Kiwanis through the GMCF will be matched 50%. Vera Williams announced that she will be reviewing the Kiwanis Youth Protection Guidelines at the evening Kiwanis Club meeting on April 4.
Solarian Jim Bach introduced the speaker Jeff Sheldon, associate director of the Sunderland Foundation Innovation Lab in the KSU Hale Library. The Sunderland Foundation is based in Kansas City and was established in 1945 by Lester T. Sunderland, who served as president of the Ash Grove Cement Company for 33 years as a highly respected leader in the cement industry. Located on the 1st and 2nd floors of Hale Library, the Sunderland Innovation Lab facility offers all K-Staters the opportunity to use the latest innovative technologies. Sheldon shared the different galleries, spaces and studios available. These include 3D printers, an artificial intelligence studio, a media studio and gallery, a sound studio, a makerspace, and a video production studio. Students can check out equipment (this includes laptops, cameras, lighting equipment, AV equipment, a green screen and more). The public is invited to visit and take advantage of the technology available.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on April 11 and Solarian Phil Anderson will introduce Allana Parker from the Riley County Historical Museum who will talk about Minnie Howell, the first African-American graduate of Kansas State Agricultural College. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.