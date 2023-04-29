American
Association of
University Women
The AAUW Manhattan Branch meeting was April 10 at the Manhattan Public Library. Attendees shared a meal, followed by announcements by President Usha Reddi on upcoming programs co-sponsored by AAUW: LWV talk by Dr. Katie Allen on “School Vouchers” on April 11 and a Sigma Xi lecture by Dr. Jeffrey Toney on “Why Science Matters” on April 12. Co-vice president of programs Lynn Ewanow highlighted the program’s focus on Title IX and introduced the panel of five K-State administrators and student athletes.
Jill Shields, program moderator, named most valuable basketball player at University of Central Florida and former women’s collegiate basketball coach, is currently K-State’s deputy athletics director. Ayoka Lee is one of the most accomplished athletes in K-State women’s basketball (2021-22 First Team All-American and holds the single-game scoring record in NCAA women’s basketball). Dr. Amy Garman was a 12-time All-American cross country and track and field at K-State and is currently an accounting professor. Kristin Waller is a four-year letter winner for K-State’s women’s basketball, four-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team Selection and currently senior associate athletic director for the Evans Student-Athlete Success Program. Mary Stamey was a member of K-State’s first intercollegiate women’s basketball team, taught, coached, and served as principal at several Manhattan elementary and middle schools and is a former AAUW president.
Jill opened the panel discussion by saying 2022 was an exciting year for Title IX with many 50th anniversary celebrations across athletics, including K-State’s “If Not for Them” night, recognizing the history of women’s basketball. She then directed questions to the panelists on the impact of this legislation in unlocking women’s access to educational and athletic opportunities.
Mary was asked to describe what it was like playing on K-State’s first women’s basketball team. Many of her teammates were first timers. She saw Title IX’s impact across curricula and in the community, even though the benefits of women’s sports were often questioned.
Ayoka discussed the implications of the NCAA ruling on student athletes’ ability to use their brand to make money. Kristin discussed what is done in the Athletics Department to ensure compliance with Title IX.
Lynn Ewanow announced that the book “I Am a Promise” will be donated to the library in honor of the panelists. The last branch meeting for 2022-23 is May 8 and a retreat will be held in August. For more information visit https://manhattan-ks.aauw.net/.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Elizabeth Jankord won the charity championship at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club April 24. Suzanne Crawford and Mike Grant were second in A and first in flight B. Lyn Patterson and Nancy Ryan were third in A and second in B. Graham Rose and Larry Lord were fourth in A and first in flight C. Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler were fourth in flight B, and Connie Noble and Sherry Downey were second in flight C. The club meets each Monday at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players to come and try duplicate bridge. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the April 20 meeting by welcoming guest Christy Chase, who is part of Anderson Knight Architects. On behalf of the Save the Children grant to Rotary’s Early Learning Partnership, Bill Richter presented Tara Claussen, director of the Konza United Way, with a $1,000 check. This money will be used to support early learning by helping distribute Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program books to children ages 0-5 years old. Last Wednesday, over 10 local nonprofits and agencies stopped by the Ag Press Warehouse to pick up products contributed by the Community Cares Chest. This month’s cup money goes to Flint Hills Foster Teen Camps.
Randy Peterson introduced vice president and regional administrator of Stormont Vail Health, Mary Martell. Stormont started as Christ’s Hospital in 1884 and later merged in 1949 with Jane C. Stormont Hospital and Training School for Nurses. In 1995, Stormont Vail Hospital and Cotton O’Neil clinic merged, creating the foundation for the development of an integrated health care system. This was one of the first integrated health care systems in the country. Nine years ago, Stormont became part of the Mayo Clinic network and is a part of a group of 27 hospitals that have access to the Mayo Clinic. Today Stormont Vail Health is a not-for-profit and independent regional health care system meaning they are not a part of a larger entity. In 2022, Stormont had one billion dollars in net assets, $877 million in operating revenue and $55.5 million in community benefit. They have recently taken control over the hospital in Geary County, and they are finishing up the large Stormont Vail building in Manhattan.
In honor of Mary’s presentation, the book “Fish and Wave” will be donated to Ogden Elementary School.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on April 25 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 10 members present. Club president Chad Tepe led the meeting. Charlie Sargent led the song, Steve Bartle led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Two club members had a birthday before the next meeting: Jim Sharp (April 25) and Steve Bartle (May 1).
The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation had its Grow Green annual fundraiser on April 21. Solar Kiwanis received $1,105.88 in donations. It is time to elect Solar Kiwanis officers for 2023-2024. The list of nominations for the various offices will be announced soon and the club will vote on the nominations next month during a weekly meeting. Club members are welcome to nominate someone other than the persons nominated by the nominations committee, which will force a runoff election for that particular office. Interclub chair Vera is looking for at least three club members to accompany her to visit the Junction City Noon club on May 10. The club will once again sponsor a girls’ 5th and 6th grade softball team in the Manhattan Parks and Recreation summer league. Games will begin on May 22 at Frank Anneberg Park. The club will host an ice cream social for the players, coaches and fans after the last game of the regular season.
Doug Denning introduced the speaker, Andre Bean, director of the Evans Competitive Advantage Program for K-State Athletics. Bean has been at K-State for two years and came from the University of Oregon. The Evans Competitive Advantage Program is a four-year plan for better preparing student-athletes for success after college with milestone goals set each year in the areas of leadership, academic development and professional development. Through this program, student athletes in all sports are exposed to Diversity and Inclusion, Personal Development, Leadership Development and Community Service and Outreach in addition to other areas.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be May 2 and Solarian Charlie Sargent will introduce Kristi Ingalls, Red Cross account manager. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met April 20 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly luncheon and meeting with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Sherri Minick, events and program director, presented the program on the Midwest Dream Car Collection Museum that opened in 2019.
Minutes of the April 5 board meeting were distributed. Treasurer Bobbi Schesser gave the financial report. Sallie Hibbs won the free lunch ticket. Lily Kober was a guest. Members approved the nominating committee’s slate of officers for the club year that will begin in June. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to members celebrating April birthdays: Ilse Smallwood, July Hollis, Fran Magdziac, Nancy Webb, Sharon Zierlein and Joanne Nickerson. The club presented a bouquet of roses to President Carolee.
May activities include First Tuesday Bunko May 2; Third Monday Bunko May 15; Hand and Foot cards May 11 and 25; Mexican Train May 23; Bridge May 26; Book Club May 9; Coffee Tyme May 12. The May luncheon will be at the Blue Hills Room May 18 and will include the installation of officers.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.