Big basketball game tonight in our town. Stripe out. Alternating purple and white sections, a chance to show a national television audience our true colors. Literally. A chance to say good riddance to the SEC-bound Longhorns. Every game is huge, in terms of civic pride and economic well-being.
Seems like a good time to express some gratitude. Seems like a good time to remember exactly what it means to live in a community that is home to the nation’s first land grant university.
Enrollment is down from recent years, and that’s reflective of a host of factors, not the least of which is a demographic aftershock of the Great Recession. There simply haven’t been as many babies born since 2008 as before then.
The sons and daughters of Kansas at K-State today have lived a college experience unlike their parents, older siblings or any generation, really. The Covid year threw everything out of whack, did a number on emotional well-being and we’ll be a few years re-calibrating.
At its core, the college experience is about young people finding their way in the world, developing and nurturing new skills, coming of age. Making new friends and building relationships, maneuvering systems and bureaucracies. Learning which rules to follow and which envelopes to push. Making mistakes, learning from them. My wife brought this home to me a few years back when I expressed some verbal frustration at Bramlage.
“Did you make any mistakes when you were 19 or 20 years old?”
I could write a book. Wait a minute…
Jerome Tang seems to innately understand the heads and hearts of college kids and meets them where they are. As a result, he seems to have singlehandedly brought the ‘not suitable for public consumption’ chant to heel.
Manhattan was incorporated in 1857, fervently free state. K-State came along six years later, staunchly pro-growth. Go west, young man. We grew up together. We made mistakes and learned from them, together.
Interns in the workplace, part-time help in the stores and restaurants. When I encounter a college-aged server, I always tip generously. It’s a tank of gas or a round in Aggieville with new friends.
Alumni continue to come back, to a Manhattan that looks different than the one when they were here making friends and mistakes. One that is more reflective of 21st century culture. Not in the art and music sense, though that’s important. I mean, as in the free state sense.
If, on occasion, we see a scooter left haphazardly on the side of a street or get behind a student with a license plate from a western Kansas county cautiously inching their way through a roundabout, we can give them a break.
Seems like we should think about that on days other than football and basketball game days and not just from a sales and transient guest tax perspective, but about the very core of our being as a community, why we exist, why we’re here.
As the Big 12 grows more big city-centric, as demographics change, as we learn from our mistakes, revel in the relationships, it seems like we should acknowledge that what makes us unique today is what made us unique before.
It seems like we should never lose sight of the value that being the home of a university adds to our existence.
Mike Matson has written a pair of books related to addiction, including one chronicling his own journey as a young professional. Follow his writings at www.mikematson.com.