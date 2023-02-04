Big basketball game tonight in our town. Stripe out. Alternating purple and white sections, a chance to show a national television audience our true colors. Literally. A chance to say good riddance to the SEC-bound Longhorns. Every game is huge, in terms of civic pride and economic well-being.

Seems like a good time to express some gratitude. Seems like a good time to remember exactly what it means to live in a community that is home to the nation’s first land grant university.

