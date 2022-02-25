Even with proven NFL veterans like Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Melvin Ingram manning the front line of their defense, the Chiefs totaled just 31 sacks this past season.
That figure ranks 29th in the league, an underwhelming position.
While the Chiefs have needs on offense, general manager Brett Veach has made it clear where his focus lies.
“Knowing that we have a good offensive line in place, defensive line probably makes the most sense, and through the defensive backfield and what have you,” he said. “I think the defensive side is one that we’ll probably focus on right off the bat.”
Jones, who has two years remaining on his current contract, led the Chiefs with nine sacks in 2021 and is the clear centerpiece.
Clark has two years left on the five-year contract he signed in 2019. The Chiefs also have defensive linemen Mike Danna, Tershawn Wharton, Khalen Saunders and Joshua Kaindoh returning on rookie contracts.
But there are multiple decisions to make on the defensive line, including what to do with Clark, before the NFL’s new calendar year begins on March 16.
FRONT-LINE
SHUFFLE
Ingram, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi and Alex Okafor are among the 24 Chiefs set to become unrestricted free agents March 16.
And even if they wanted to, the Chiefs might not be able to afford bringing back all four.
The league has yet to announce the official salary cap figure that will guide all teams’ spending for 2022. But early projections estimate that it will be $208.2 million, which would give the Chiefs a little more than $11 million to spend in free agency — they saved $8.4 million by releasing linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Tuesday.
This is where Clark could come in. Restructuring his contract would give the Chiefs additional cap relief. He will earn a base salary of $19 million in 2022 and $20.5 million in 2023, but he carries a $26.3 million cap hit in 2022.
Or, they could free up about $12.7 million in cap space by releasing Clark outright, according to Over The Cap.
DEFENDING THE PASS
The defensive line isn’t the only Chiefs position group that’s likely to experience some transition via free agency.
Cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes played the final year of their respective contracts last season. Chris Lammons, who is currently dealing with legal issues in Nevada, is scheduled to become an exclusive-rights free agent.
Of that trio, Ward makes the most sense to retain.
He’s been a starter for the past three seasons. The Chiefs trust him enough to allow him to mirror an opponent’s top wide receiver, and the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Mississippi native was credited with a team-high 10 passes defensed in 2021.
“He’s another guy you throw in that mix of the guys that are up that we’d like to talk with (about a new contract),” Veach said.
Even if the Chiefs retain Ward, that doesn’t mean they won’t bring in more talent to foster some competition among Ward, L’Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton.
There will be opportunities to add to this position group through free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.
“Anytime you can get a good young corner, I think that’s something any team wouldn’t pass up,” Veach said. “Sometimes it’s difficult when you have a little bit of cap space, and those guys aren’t cheap, too. They’re up there with the O-linemen and pass rushers. That market has skyrocketed.
“But if there’s an opportunity to snag one of those guys, that will be right up there with a D-line priority and an O-line priority.”
THE SAFETY
DILEMMA
It’s no secret that soon-to-be free agent Tyrann Mathieu would prefer to stay in Kansas City. And the Chiefs want the three-time All-Pro around.
Expect to see some resolution to this ongoing dance — one way or another — by March 16.
And Mathieu isn’t the only safety whose contract will be a point of discussion. Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts are also scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.
The only other safeties on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster are Juan Thornhill and Zayne Anderson, whom the Chiefs elevated from their practice squad late in the season.
Thornhill will be entering the final year of a rookie contract paying him a base salary of $2.7 million.