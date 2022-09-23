EAST LANSING, Mich. — To an extent, Scottie Hazelton is aware of the criticism he receives on social media. Not because he enjoys reading it or actively looks for the vitriol. His wife, Brooke, and his two daughters, Ava and Sophie, take care of that.
The trio jumps on Twitter and finds the funniest tweets they come across. Then they compile the tweets and relay them to Hazelton.
“They’ll tell me the best things they’ve read,” said Hazelton, who is entering his third season as Michigan State’s defensive coordinator. “My daughters will say, ‘Hey Dad, did you know you’re a fat loser?’ And I’ll say, ‘I didn’t, but I do now.’ They’ll look at those things and laugh.”
It was no laughing matter for the Spartans’ defense in 2021 against the pass, though, as they allowed the most yards per game (324.8) and total yards (4,222) of any school in the 130-team FBS. (They were the only team to give up more than 4,000 passing yards; Hawaii was next in line at 3,770.) Put up those kinds of numbers and condemnation is bound to follow. Hazelton’s daughters take it in stride, he said, because it’s not the first time they’ve seen negative things written about their father.
Such is life in coaching.
“They’ve seen friends’ dads get roasted. They’ve seen friends’ dads get fired,” he said. “You know that you’ve got to pull your kids out of school before the other kids tell your kids that you were fired. We’ve been around all those things.”
In that sense, Hazelton said his children are “in the same boat” as coaches and players.
“When we’re in one of our meeting rooms,” Hazelton said, “and we say, ‘Listen, the voices in this room will speak the truth. This is what really matters,’ we have to believe that. Outside voices can’t affect us.”
Silencing the noise beyond the doors of the football facility is as natural as breathing for a coaching lifer like Hazelton. MSU is the 12th stop in a career that began at his alma mater, Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, in 1996.
When you’ve made it this long, and this far, it’s easier to shrug off negativity.
How Mel Tucker ‘set the hook’ and lured Hazelton to MSU
Hazelton never expected he’d become Michigan State’s defensive coordinator. When he came to interview for the position in February 2020, he admitted he had ulterior motives. Truth be told, he wasn’t that interested in the vacancy. He had no connection with new coach Mel Tucker. The only assistant on staff he knew was special teams coordinator Ross Els. Hazelton, then Kansas State’s defensive coordinator, arrived in East Lansing on a scouting mission. There was a specific coverage secondary coach Harlon Barnett had developed with Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi when the pair worked under former MSU coach Mark Dantonio.
Hazelton wanted to pick Barnett’s brain about the look and take it back to Kansas.
But then he sat down with Tucker.
The coach, who only recently had taken over for Dantonio, laid out his vision for the program. He talked about the football support staff. The Spartans’ social media strategy. The importance of student-athletes’ mental health.
“Some guys have some issues that they need to talk to you about, and football coaches, by nature, are not good enough talking about those things,” Hazelton said. “We just say, ‘I don’t care. Be tough. Let’s go.’ But they need help. So Tuck was hitting on all these things that were forward thinking that I hadn’t even thought about.”
Finally, Hazelton changed the subject. He wanted to talk about football — or as he frequently calls it, “ball.” Tucker detailed his weekly meeting plans, the focus of the strength and conditioning program, what the Spartans would do before, during and after practices. Whatever scenario Hazelton threw his way, Tucker had a solution.
An avid fisherman, Hazelton said Tucker “set the hook.”
It was up to the rest of the Spartans’ staff to reel in Hazelton.
After meeting with Tucker, Hazelton huddled with the team’s defensive assistants. These were, potentially, the men Hazelton would lead in the future — Tucker already had hired the rest of his staff, with defensive coordinator the only remaining opening.
It was a bit surreal.
“Being in a room with defensive coaches who already have been hired?” Hazelton said. “It was a weird thing.”
Barnett put him at ease.
Because Barnett’s resume preceded him. He was an All-American during his playing days at MSU. He’d coached 11 seasons (2007-17) with the Spartans on Dantonio’s staff as both a defensive backs coach and a co-defensive coordinator. He’s part of Michigan State lore.
But when Hazelton asked Barnett to talk about himself, he didn’t mention anything about his past. Barnett spoke about his kids, his church and what he loved about East Lansing.
“It was like, ‘This is a dude I would love to live next door to,’ “ Hazelton said. “He’s a guy like our family.”
The rest of the room — Els, Mike Tressel and Ron Burton, the latter two of whom have since moved on — also impressed Hazelton.
“It was different than I thought,” he said. “I thought there would be some ego, that there would be some pushback. But there was none of that. So I was really intrigued.”
He went back to Kansas and wrestled with a difficult decision: Remain at K-State or make the jump to MSU?
Complicating matters: Chris Klieman, K-State’s head coach, is a friend. And Hazelton had just completed his first season with the Wildcats. After weighing the pros and cons, Hazelton accepted the Spartans’ offer.
Telling Klieman, however, was tough.
“He understood,” Hazelton said. “He’s been around this business long enough that he knows when you think it’s best for your family and your future, that’s what you’ve got to do. He was good with it. We’re still buddies.”
‘We haven’t been good here yet’
Hazelton isn’t close to being satisfied with his time at MSU so far. There were some positives for his defense last season, after all. Despite the pass defense struggles, the unit remained stout against the run and came up with key plays at clutch times in several close wins in an 11-2 season that included stirring home wins over Michigan and Penn State and a victory in the Peach Bowl.
But Hazelton believes he still has a lot to prove.
“Always, always. I think that if you don’t feel that way, you need to be done. If you’re not, well ... “ he said, his voice trailing off as he made a sweeping gesture with his hand. This was the team’s lone “off day” prior to Friday’s opener. Yet here was Hazelton, sitting in his office at the Skandalaris Football Center.
The work never stops.
That’s Hazelton’s reality: Football becomes more and more tilted toward offenses — and against his unit — each year.
“It’s really built for offenses to score, because the game of the week is never a 6-3 ballgame. They want the 44-41 scores,” Hazelton said.
Regardless, Hazelton still has a job to do. And, bottom line, he said Michigan State’s defense hasn’t measured up.
“We haven’t been good here yet. And this is a defensive school, forever and ever,” he said. “This is a place that’s been great on defense for a really long time, and we haven’t matched that. So that’s something that you say, ‘(Shoot), we need to get that done.’”
Hazelton vows that having a pair of former defensive coordinators in Barnett and Tucker (who’s now coaching the cornerbacks) in his meeting room isn’t pressure. He doesn’t feel like they’re looking over his shoulder or second-guessing him. He welcomes their presence.
“Those guys will bring in something and you can tweak your stuff to make your stuff better. That’s what you’re hoping,” Hazelton said. “I’ve seen that work other places. You invite that discussion. The more ideas in the room, the better it is.”
Tucker has enjoyed developing that relationship the past 2 1/2 years. He lavished praise on Hazelton during Monday’s weekly press conference.
“Scottie is a great football coach,” Tucker said. “He’s a great man, and he’s a good staff guy. He’s a good colleague. He’s a good teammate. He cares about the players and about his staff, the support staff. He treats everyone like a million bucks, regardless of what your title is.”
Don’t let that friendliness fool you, though.
“He’s intense,” linebacker Darius Snow said. “He loves the game and is a student of the game. If I ever have a question, he always seems to have the answer. He’s a guy I’m proud to learn from and play for.”
So, will the pass defense improve?
Hazelton said he would be lying if he said the defense’s woeful performance against the pass didn’t bother him. It has nothing to do with fans in the stands or on message boards.
It’s about pride.
“We gave up the most yards per game in the country, and that’s very frustrating,’” he said. “You never want to be close to that.”
Even if Hazelton doesn’t believe the Spartans were as bad as the numbers say. He pointed to a number of reasons.
They couldn’t get off the field on third downs, which allowed drives to continue. They normally stopped the run, so opponents elected to take to the air. The Spartans’ offense scored quickly and MSU frequently was ahead, forcing opposing teams to throw the ball even more to try to make up ground.
Statistics can be spun any way you want, Hazelton said, to aid an argument.
Take MSU’s sack total last season. The Spartans’ 42 quarterback takedowns topped the Big Ten.
“And so people say, ‘Well, you must have had a good pass rush,’ “ Hazelton said. “And you say, ‘Well, not really. We just went against more pass attempts than anyone else in the country.’ “
Put it all together, and it makes for a perfect formula for gaudy opponent passing numbers.
“People can look at the (pass defense numbers) and go, ‘Look at that! You guys suck!’ “ Hazelton said. “And you say, ‘Yep. That’s the truth. ... You can look at that stat and say we’re really bad.’ Or they could say, ‘Hey, you guys were really sacking the quarterback.’ Sure, you could look at that and say that. But neither one’s true. We weren’t great at either, is the real truth. We’re just not where we want to be at both.”
In a sense, Tucker said the defensive issues in 2021 make Hazelton better equipped to guide the group going forward.
“In this game, in order to, I think, coach at a high, high level, you have to have your butt kicked a few times,” Tucker said. “So we have experience. … You had your butt handed to you a couple times, and you’ve had some success. It puts you in a position to better coach these young guys through everything and be able to lead. And that’s what he is: He’s a leader.”
The future: Head coach Hazelton?
Peruse Hazelton’s file, his prior teams and coaching titles, and one sees it all. Defensive backs coach. Linebackers coach. Defensive line coach. Defensive coordinator.
Everything, that is, except “head coach.”
Hazelton said he hasn’t given up on the possibility. To dislodge him from Michigan State, however, would take “a special place” — the type of opportunity a coach can’t refuse.
“I think everybody would love to be in charge of everything,” he said. “But I really enjoy the puzzle. I really enjoy the pieces. I really enjoy working with guys. I really enjoy coaching, and I think sometimes when you become a head coach, you lose some of those things.”
Hazelton noted Tucker is going through that transition now. After two seasons in a more hands-off role, he’s back tutoring corners like he once did at Alabama, Georgia and other stops along the way.
“So he’s getting his coaching fix, which is good,” Hazelton said. “But for the last two years, he didn’t have a chance to do that very much. That’s the thing that kind of makes me say, ‘Well, hmm.’ “
Tucker thinks Hazelton would excel at the helm of his own program.
“He’s a hard worker. He’s a bootstrapping guy,” Tucker said. “He believes in roll-up-your-sleeves hard work. … He lives and dies with the players. He’s smart — his intelligence is through the roof — and he’s humble.”
If the fit is right for him and his family, Hazelton said he would go. As it is, he believes he has it made focusing only on defense.
The money is pretty good, too. He received a raise earlier this year and now is making $1.1 million annually.
“That makes it easier to be a coordinator,” Hazelton said.
Becoming the head coach at a smaller school might mean a pay cut. And that’s to say nothing of the available resources, which would pale in comparison to what he’s enjoying at MSU.
“You’re asking them, ‘How are we going to get this done? How are we going to get that done?’ “ Hazelton said. “(And they say) ‘Oh, we don’t have that.’ Well, crap. Then you get frustrated.”
He doesn’t experience those emotions now.
“This is a job where you have everything you want,” he said. “We can win. We have the support. It’s a great town. If there’s something we need, Tuck sees that stuff before it happens.”
Hazelton is comfortable letting the future play out.
“It’s a cool thing for me. You can learn from a dude like Tuck,” he said. “So if someday that happens (that I become a head coach), someday that happens. We’ll see where it goes.”