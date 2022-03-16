Texas Southern outlasts Texas A&M-CC 76-67 in First Four Associated Press Mar 16, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAYTON, Ohio — Bryson Etienne scored 21 points and Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 on Tuesday night in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.The Tigers earned their third NCAA Tournament win in five seasons and will play top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest first round.“I feel like anybody can go to any big school,” Etienne said. “We’re men just like them. We put our shoes on like them, pants, shirt. It’s March Madness, so madness can happen.”PJ Henry hit a go-ahead free throw to highlight a 7-0 run in which Texas Southern (19-12) took the lead and never surrendered. He finished with 14 points and shot 10 of 13 at the free throw line.“One of the things we talked about was playing extremely hard every second, every play,” Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones said. “It took that against that team to be able to finish down the stretch.”John Walker III added 16 points. Brison Gresham grabbed 13 rebounds and scored six points as the First Four returned to the University of Dayton Arena for the first time in three seasons.Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-12) led by as many as eight points in the opening period and four in the second half.The Islanders’ season ended after they won the Southland Conference tournament on Saturday.Texas Southern and Kansas will play at 8:57 p.m. in Fort Worth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Texas Bryson Etienne Sport Basketball Kansas Free Throw Point Ncaa Tournament Pj Henry Recommended for you Latest News Riley County COVID cases fall to lowest point since June Titans propose adding 2-point conversion to win in overtime Royals sign RHP Greinke to $13M contract for 2022 Netflix is bringing back the comedy TV show that made Ukraine's president famous Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come How higher interest rates will affect Americans' finances Police report for March 16, 2022 Casey's to open Thursday Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEight names to consider for K-State basketball's new head coachUnderwood: A $9-million question markWeber leaves the door open for other job opportunities following resignationWhat is K-State AD Gene Taylor looking for in K-State's next men's basketball head coach?Bruce Weber resigns as Kansas State men's basketball head coachMother, child die in single-vehicle crash Monday south of OgdenLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeOUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan couple's love grows around science and wineFROM THE PUBLISHER | Tim Jankovich, a Manhattan guy who wins everywhereSouth Carolina fires Martin after 10 seasons as men's coach Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.