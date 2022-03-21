SAN DIEGO — Heartbreak city for TCU basketball. The Horned Frogs had 1-seed Arizona on the ropes late but couldn’t deliver the knockout punch in an 85-80 overtime loss on Sunday night at Viejas Arena.
Arizona tied the game at 75-75 on a 3-pointer by Bennedict Mathurin with 12.9 seconds left.
TCU had a chance to win it in regulation, but Frogs guard Mike Miles found himself trapped near midcourt by Arizona’s Christian Koloko and Dalen Terry.
Miles lost control of the ball after heavy contact with Terry. Terry picked up the ball, bouncing toward the hoop and dunked it, but the basket occurred a half-second after time expired.
TCU led once in overtime, 77-76, after a second-chance layup by Emanuel Miller with 3:19 left, but Arizona scored the next five points to take an 81-77 lead with two minutes remaining.
TCU stayed within striking distance. Trailing 83-80 with one minute left, the Frogs had a potential game-tying shot but Chuck O’Bannon’s 3-point attempt was short.
Arizona took an 85-80 lead on a second-chance dunk by Koloko with 11.1 seconds left to seal the victory, ending one of the best seasons in TCU history.
Arizona advances to the Sweet 16 where it’ll face 5-seed Houston on Thursday night in San Antonio. It’ll be the second game of a doubleheader, 30 minutes following the conclusion of 11-seed Michigan and 2-seed Villanova. The Michigan-Villanova game is scheduled to tip at 6:15 p.m. on TBS.