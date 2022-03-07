The Valley Heights girls punched their ticket to state on Saturday, beating St. Marys 51-37 in the sub-state championship game at Republic County.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
The Mustangs return to the Class 2A state basketball tournament at Bramlage Coliseum on as the five seed and will take on fourth-seeded Berean Academy (22-1) in the opening round Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Frankfort girls fall in championship
After a spirited 41-38 win over Doniphan West in the sub-state semifinals on Friday, the Frankfort girls came up just short versus undefeated and top-seeded Centralia 44-39.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
The Wildcats end their season with a 14-8 overall record.
Blue Valley girls fall in sub-state semis
The Ram girls were not able to knock off top-seed Clifton Clyde in the sub-state semifinals in Clyde on Friday, falling 42-33.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
Blue Valley ends its season with a 8-13 record
Riley County girls fall in sub-state title
The sixth-seeded Riley County girls battled with one seed Southeast of Saline in the 3A sub-state championship game in Minneapolis on Saturday, but ended up losing 37-30.
The Falcons upset two seed Smoky Valley 39-28 in the sub-state semifinals on Friday but weren’t able to carry that underdog magic any further.
The Falcon boys fell in the sub-state opener
Riley County ends its season with a 10-11 overall record.
Rock Creek boys fall short in sub-state final
After the 12th-seeded Mustang boys knocked off five seed Concordia on Wednesday, Rock Creek gave four seed Abilene all it could handle before eventually falling 64-57 in overtime.
The Mustangs lost to the Cowboys by 41 points when they first played on Dec. 7.
Logan Sturday and Daegen Vinduska each led the was with 11 points followed by 10 from Zac Becker.
Rock Creek ends its season with a 9-13 record.
Wamego boys upset by Hayden
The fourth-seeded Wamego boys were upset by 12 seed Hayden on Saturday 55-37.
Jake Fritz led the Red Raiders with 14 followed by 13 for Ledjor Rowden and 11 for Burk Springer.
Wamego ends its season with a 14-8 record.
Wabaunsee boys fall in OT
The third-seeded Wabuansee boys came excruciatingly close to an upset of top seed St. Marys in the sub-state championship game on Saturday at Republic County in Belleville.
The Chargers fell 64-57 in overtime.
It was Wabaunsee third loss this season to St. Marys.
On Friday, Wabaunsee did upset two seed Sacred Heart 57-51.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
The Chargers end their season with a 16-6 overall record.