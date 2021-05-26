The last thing Shane Sieben wants to talk about is capturing a state championship. Not because that’s not the goal — that goes without saying for every team that, like his Rock Creek baseball club, has reached the state tournament.
No, the reason Sieben isn’t focused on a title is because that involves winning three games at this week’s Class 3A tournament in Manhattan.
All he cares about is winning the first one.
“Our whole focus is just on the process and playing our best baseball in May,” Sieben said. “We try not to get wrapped up in expectations like, ‘Oh, we have to do this.’ ... . For us, it’s finding a way to get a little bit better each day and finding a way to play our best baseball here this week.”
The journey starts at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Tointon Family Stadium, as Rock Creek faces Bishop Ward in the first round. The Mustangs clinched their spot at the state tournament after winning their seventh straight regional title last week. In that event, Rock Creek downed a murderer’s row of foes in succession: Sabetha (the two-time defending state champion and the team that topped Rock Creek in the title game in 2019), Silver Lake (the No. 2 team in Class 3A) and Nemaha Central (it entered the regional with only three losses on the season). But the Mustangs, playing at their new home field in St. George, downed them all.
Now they take on a Bishop Ward team that long has been one of the best programs the Sunflower State has to offer. The Cyclones have won 11 baseball state titles in their proud history — though none since 2014. That matters little to Sieben, who noted Bishop Ward eliminated his squad at this same stage in 2018, back when both schools still were in Class 4A, Division II.
Rock Creek will try to avoid history repeating itself Thursday.
“They’re a good team,” Sieben said, “and they’ve got a couple really good arms that we’re going to have to be ready for.”
That starts by looking for internal improvement.
“There are some things we’ve got to clean up that we weren’t happy with last week,” said Sieben, who is in seventh season as the Mustangs’ head coach. “We feel like we can get better. We’re going to need to get better if we’re going to win any games at all here at state. We’ve got to find a way to have three really good practices this week.”
Rock Creek seeks its second state championship under Sieben; it won it all in 2015, his first year.
Having an experienced team goes a long way toward accomplishment that objective. The Mustangs have 12 seniors. And they boast players who know how to win, regardless of the sport.
“You’ve got guys who have played big game after big game. It’s not just baseball,” Sieben said. “Two years ago, we had a number of these kids out on the field in the state championship game against Sabetha, a number of kids who were at the state semifinal in basketball. It’s a huge advantage when, during those clutch situations in a big game, they’re not out of control. They’re not panicking.”
And that, Sieben said, is invaluable.
“It’s one of those things where the more you’ve been there, the more confidence you have in those situations,” he said. “To me, it’s no different than having a kid who’s been a three-year starter, and we’ve got some of those kids.”
The Mustangs also own one edge no other team in the field can match: They’re just a stone’s throw from Manhattan.
“Just being able to play a state championship and sleep in your own bed, that’s a huge advantage, in my opinion,” Sieben said. “It’s nice having it this close, and our kids, the majority of them are K-State fans, so it’s something they’re all excited for.”