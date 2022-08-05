Raiders Jaguars Football

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) celebrates with tight end Jacob Hollister (88) after Stidham scrambled for a touchdown during the first half of the team’s NFL football exhibition Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, in Canton, Ohio.

 Associated Press

CANTON, Ohio — The Las Vegas Raiders gave coach Josh McDaniels a successful homecoming in his debut on their sideline.

Josh Jacobs, rookie Zamir White and Austin Walter ran well on a rain-soaked field and the Raiders routed Jacksonville 27-11 in the Hall of Fame game Thursday night, spoiling coach Doug Pederson’s first game with the Jaguars.

