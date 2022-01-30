The crowd roared inside Bramlage Coliseum Saturday night as a two-point lead grew to 12 in the final four and a half minutes of No. 25 Kansas State women’s 63-54 win over TCU.
A layup from senior Horned Frog star Lauren Heard finished trimming what was once a double-digit lead late in the third quarter.
The Wildcats had not scored since the final 13 seconds of the third quarter and now, after a hair more than six and a half minutes into the fourth quarter, K-State was on the verge of losing that lead and engaging in a dogfight with a veteran, scrappy TCU team that’s happy to hang around if you let them.
Enter Jaelyn Glenn.
The freshman guard, who ended the night with 11 points, drilled a 3 off the right shoulder, sparking a 11-2 put-away run for the Wildcats
"It's super exciting just because the fans bring a lot of energy when things like that happen, and then it really makes us want to do it again,” Glenn said of the run. “It makes us want to get another steal or score again, and the energy they bring lifts up the entire team. The people on the bench bring a lot of energy, cheering super loud all the time. It's really exciting just getting that sense of relief."
A couple possessions later, freshman point guard Serena Sundell found her stroke from outside, her first make of the night, followed by a layup from junior Emilee Ebert.
"I just think our ball movement was so slow and unsure,” Mittie said. “We kind of got in that mode and it says a lot about our character. For Serena (Sundell) to go 30 and some odd minutes and struggle and then bury that corner three and for us to get the ball moved to her and have her get the confidence to do that, you know that is growth. I thought Jaelyn (Glenn) hit a big three right there in front and those are confident and growing plays. I couldn't be more proud of our team. It is easy when you play well and go in and be able to play well and get those victories."
Both baskets followed turnovers from TCU.
The Horned Frogs coughed up the ball six times in the final four and a half minutes and the Wildcats managed to capitalize off four of them.
"All of our games with K-State seem to just kinda grind out and come to those last few minutes right there,” TCU head coach Reagan Pebley said. “And in the end, just some mental errors on our part. A couple of baseline out of bounds situations that Kansas State took advantage of, and then some loose balls that they came up with that turned into possession that they were able to get some scores out of. Turnovers obviously for us were a big problem especially down the stretch and we gotta keep working on that."
Both Jaelyn and Brylee Glenn got steals in the final minutes of the game which led to four-straight free throw makes from Brylee to ice the game. She ended her night with 12 points
The Glenn twins combined for five steals in the game.
Junior star center Ayoka Lee led all scorers with 21, but was noticeably quiet down the stretch.
Lee did not score in the final quarter and took just one shot.
TCU actually led for around 11 minutes in the first half.
K-State’s offense struggled enormously as they shot 35.3% in the first two quarters including 30.8% in the first 10 minutes.
The Horned Frogs’ lead never grew larger than four, but they did manage to hold K-State off for much of the second quarter until a 7-0 Wildcat run to close out the half.
Heard and fellow TCU senior Michelle Berry each led the Horned Frogs 11 points. Senior Okako Adika had 10.
The win rebounds the Wildcats after a rough, 18-point road loss at No. 9 Texas on Tuesday.
K-State now heads into the second half of conference play. They will travel to play No. 13 Iowa State Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
NO. 25 KANSAS STATE 63
TCU 54
No. 25 Kansas State (63)
Totals: 20-56 FG, 15-16 FT, 63 points
Ayoka Lee 8-18 5-5 21, B. Glenn 2-7 6-6 12, Jaelyn Glenn 3-9 2-2 11, Emilee Ebert 3-8 2-3 8, Dallinger 2-5 0-0 6, Serena Sundell 1-4 0-0 3, Cymone Goodrich 1-4 0-0 2.
TCU(54)
Totals: 20-47 FG, 8-13 FT, 54 points
Lauren Heard 4-8 2-5 11, Michelle Berry 4-6 2-2 11, Okako Adika 4-9 0-0 10, Patricia Morris 3-4 1-2 7, Aja Holmes 2-5 0-0 6, Tara Manumaleuga 1-5 2-2 4, Kayla Mokwuah 2-3 0-0 4, Yummy Morris 0-4 1-2 1, Aahilyah Jackson 0-3 0-0 0.
Three point field goals made: Kansas State 8 (J. Glenn 3, Dallinger 2, B. Glenn 2, Sundell) TCU 6 (Homes 2, Adika 2, Berry, Heard).
Turnovers: Kansas State 15, TCU 20.