Kansas State Athletics announced its Ring of Honor Class of 2022 Wednesday afternoon.
The class, which will be officially inducted the weekend of the football season opener agaisnt South Dakota, includes linebacker Arthur Brown (2011-12), running back Larry Brown (1967-68), defensive end Darren Howard (1996-99), quarterback Collin Klein (2009-12), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (2011-14) and quarterback Ell Roberson (2000-03).
“Each of these men hold a special place in the history of our program, and it will be an honor to be a part of their induction into our Ring of Honor,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said in a release. “Their hard work and achievements on the field are well-documented, and we are excited to welcome them back to Manhattan for a special induction weekend.”
The six players being inducted have accumulated 31 total All-America citations during their careers, including 11 first-team honors.
They have combined to reside in the top 10 of K-State game, single-season or career records on 209 occasions, which includes 48 total school records.
“As with past classes, I am truly honored to have coached five of these special young men who continue to represent Kansas State University in a special manner,” legendary former Wildcat head coach Bill Snyder said. “They are men of character, great leaders, talented football players and great representatives of their highly successful football program and the 16 Goals for Success.”
Arthur Brown
A linebacker from Wichita that played at K-State in the 2011 and 2012 seasons, Brown anchored a defense that would go on to help K-State win its second conference championship of the modern era.
Brown transferred to K-State from Miami and went on to earn Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year (2011) honors and was named First Team All-Big 12.
He ended his career with 218 tackles (142 solo), three sacks, thre interceptions and nine passes defended.
Brown was a named First Team All-American in 2012 by the Football Writers Association of America and a Second Team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp, Sports Illustrated and CBSSports.com.
He was also a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trphy and the Bednarik Award and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Brown was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 and played four season including stints with Jacksonville and the New York Jets.
Larry Brown
A physical blocking back from Pittsburgh, Brown arrived to K-State in 1967 after two seasons at Dodge City Community College.
He went on to rush 50 times for 282 yards his junior season and 402 yards on 111 carries his senior year.
He was selected in the eighth round of the 1969 NFL Draft by Washington where he played eight seasons.
In 1972, he was selected as the NFL MVP by multiple outlets and was also named the Bert Bell Award Winner and the AP Offensive Player of the Year.
He led the league in rushing in 1970 with 1,125 yards.
Darren Howard
The Kansas State school record holder for forced fumbles in a season (6, 1999), sacks in a career (29.5) and forced fumbles in a career (9), Howard was a terror at the defensive end spot, earning All-Big 12 honors his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
Howard ended his career with 191 tackles (114 solo), 29.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and two interceptions.
The St. Petersburg native was drafted in the second round of 2000 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints where he played 10 seasons split between the Saints and Philadelphia.
He was selected to the 2000 All-Rookie Team.
Collin Klein
Considered to be one of the greatest players in school history, Klein led K-State to the 2012 Big 12 Championship and was a 2012 Heisman Trophy Finalist along with a finalist for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Davey O’Brien Award. He was the recipient of the 2012 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Klein holds 21 individual game, season and career school records including the season record for rushing touchdowns (27, 2011) which tied the Big 12 and NCAA FBS quarterback records. He also owns the K-State career rushing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback record (56), and ranks fifth in NCAA history among quarterbacks.
A Ron Prince recruit, Klein made the move over to quarterback after Bill Snyder took over and made his mark under center in the 2010 season.
In all, Klein ended his career with 4,724 passing yards and 2,485 rushing yards and 87 total touchdowns.
After a stint in the Canadian Football League, Klein started his coaching career as a defensive quality control coach in 2014 before moving over to the offensive side as a grad assistant.
Klein coached quarterbacks at Northern Iowa for a season in 2016 before returning to K-State in the same role. He held the title of co-offensive coordinator under Snyder during the 2018 season and was recently re-promoted to offensive coordinator by Klieman in January.
Tyler Lockett
The youngest of a K-State dynasty (until his younger brother Sterling arrives on campus next fall) Lockett, a undersized and dynamic receiver from Oklahoma, left his four-year career as a Wildcat with 15 individual game, season and career records.
His 440 all-purpose yards versus Oklahoma in 2013 rank first in school history and seventh in NCAA history.
Lockett owns K-State career marks in receptions (249), receiving yards (3,710), 100-yard receiving games (17), most consecutive 100-yard receiving yard games (5), receiving touchdowns (29), kickoff-return attempts (77) and kick-off return yards (2,196).
As a freshman, Lockett was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. He was a crucial part of the 2012 Big 12 Championship team. In 2014, Lockett was named a Consensus All-American along with being a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist and a First Team All-Big 12 selection.
Lockett ended his career with 3,710 yards recieving on 249 catches with 29 touchdowns. He registered 2,196 kickoff return yards and 488 punt return yards and six total return touchdowns.
Lockett was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, where he’s been ever since. He is entering his eighth NFL season and he earned All-Pro honors in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015.
Ell Roberson
A dual-threat electric force on K-State’s 2003 Big 12 Championship team, Roberson currently holds eight individual school records including touchdowns thrown in a season (24), career rushing yards by a quarterback (2,818) and career total plays (1,232).
The Texas native was an honorable mention All-American by College Football News in 2003 and he was a Third Team All-Big 12 selection.
In the 2003 Big 12 Championship game versus No. 1 Oklahoma, Roberson went 10-for-17 for 227 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 62 yards.
After graduating in 2004, Roberson spent two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.
K-State’s six 2022 Ring of Honor inductees will now join a group of 14 past inductees including Lynn Dickey (quarterback – 1968-70), Steve Grogan (quarterback – 1972-74), Jaime Mendez (defensive back – 1990-93), Sean Snyder (punter – 1991-92), Gary Spani (linebacker – 1974-77) and Veryl Switzer (running back – 1951-53); Class of 2008 members David Allen (running back/punt returner – 1997-2000), Martin Gramatica (place kicker – 1994-98), Terence Newman (defensive back – 1999-2002) and Mark Simoneau (linebacker – 1996-99); and Class of 2015 inductees Michael Bishop (quarterback – 1997-98), Jordy Nelson (wide reciever – 2005-07), Clarence Scott (defensive back – 1968-70) and Darren Sproles (running back – 2000-04).